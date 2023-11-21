Make Your Presence Known with RSVLTS Star Wars Holiday Collection

Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star wars

Ho, ho, ho, Star Wars fans! The Force is strong this holiday season, as RSVLTS reveals their new Star Wars Holiday Collection! Get ready to sleigh the festivities, take down some Rebel Scum, and celebrate the holiday season on the Death Star. This collection will include five new hats as well as three button-down shirts that will transport you to a galaxy far, far away! Each button-down will be featured in RSVLTS signature Kunuflex material, this time will be offered in short-sleeve and long-sleeve releases. On top of that, they were sure to get the whole family involved with this set as it will be offered in classic (unisex), preschool, youth, and women's sizes/styles.

Star Wars Apparel that Jingle All the Way! 🎅🚀

RSVLTS has really expanded their hat game by incorporating previous button-down designs into these hats from logos, and patterns under the brim. These hates are offered in regular and sloped crowns with love for Jabba's Palace, with a Gammorean Guard, the deadly Rancor, celebrating Ewoks, Darth Vader, and Luke vs. Vader. Fans will be able to enhance these hats with previous styles as well as some of the new button-downs. Get ready to celebrate a Star Wars Holiday with these festive Button-Downs, which are designed to bring a smile to every Stormtroopers face. Three whimsical designs are arriving this time:

I Am Your Father Christmas : Embrace the holiday spirit with a touch of Sith flair! Darth Vader takes on the role of Father Christmas in this playful design, reminding the Rebels that even dark lords can get into the festive mood. Vader and his AT-AT reindeer are dropping off gifts this year, from lightsabers, droids, thermal detonators, and much more! Long Live the Empire!

Vader's Little Helpers : Join the merry side of the Force with this adorable button-down featuring pint-sized stormtroopers helping Vader decorate for the holidays. This holly jolly shirt pops with red and is the perfect mix of festive and adorable. So get back to the workshop and build more toys for the Empire!

Festival of Light Sabers : Light up the night with this vibrant and electrifying design with R2-D2! This unique and heartwarming design brings together the magic of Star Wars and the Festival of Lights in a way that's out of this galaxy. From a menorah of lightsabers, dreidels, and the logo of the Rebellion, this button-down creates a mesmerizing festive display that any Jedi would be proud to wear.



The Star Wars Holiday Collection is available right now RSVLTS.com and on the RSVLTS App. Be sure to dive into the holiday spirit with these delightful button-downs that combine the world of Star Wars and the holiday season in a remarkable way. These are also the perfect items for gifting or treating yourself to a dose of Star Wars magic this winter. Be sure to check out all of the other impressive Star Wars releases from RSVLTS right here, or snag up a Gift Card for future releases here. May the Holidays be with you!

