Hot Toys Unleashes Kang the Conqueror with New Quantumania Figure Hot Toys is entering the Quantum Realm and unleashing the power of a deadly being as Kang comes to life in 1/6 scale format

It looks like Hot Toys has awakened something in the Quantum Realm as they unveiled their latest Marvel Studios figure. Releasing as part of their 1/6 scale line, Kang has arrived from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This impressive figure comes in at 12.2″ tall, has 30 points of articulation, and captures the likeness of Jonathan Majors. Kang the Conqueror is one deadly villain and Hot Toys was sure to bring him to life right off the screen. He features two head sculpts with an unmasked and a secondary masked version with a light-up function. He will be using a fabric wired cape allowing, as well as an extended display base for some levitating poses. As for accessories, Kang will come with a variety of interchangeable hands, some energy effects, and a levitating blue platform. Quantumania fans will not want to miss out on this incredible figure, and he is set for a Q3 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can find all things Hot Toys right here.

The Power of Kang the Conqueror Comes to Hot Toys

"I will take my revenge on those who banished me and I will burn them out of time." – Kang. He's the new iconic and the next major villain in MCU – Kang The Conqueror, a fearsome warlord with a mysterious past, has conquered the Quantum Realm and rules over all citizens with a brutal totalitarian hand. Super-hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne will team up as Ant-Man and the Wasp to face off Kang who is here to rewrite existence and shatter timeline."

"Inspired by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Hot Toys is bringing the madman – 1/6th scale Kang collectible figure from the Quantum Realm. Skillfully crafted based on the image of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the movie, the highly-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs function, a newly developed head sculpt with LED light-up eyes and face that accentuates his unique ability, specialized body to reflect his physique, beautifully tailored outfit in metallic tone with sculpted armors and fabric cape, effect accessories in translucent blue to recreate his power-using look, and a figure stand for display. This collectible figure is a must-have for fans of the MCU!"

The 1/6th scale Kang Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Jonathan Majors as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with LED light-up function on eyes and face (battery operated)

Highly-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, and skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of open hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) metallic purple, green colored suit with forearm, calf armors

One (1) metallic purple, green colored cape (bendable wire embedded)

One (1) pair of metallic purple, green colored shoes

Accessories:

One (1) pair of power-using translucent blue colored effect accessories

One (1) translucent blue colored circular ground effect

A figure stand with movie logo and character name