Hot Toys Unveils Adorable Extra Large Toy Story Alien Cosbaby Figures

Lightyear is almost here, and that means we get to see the back story of a hero that became a toy and stole our hearts. You can not think about Lightyear without thinking about Toy Story, as that is what started it all. Hot Toys is showing some new love for the classic Disney and Pixar animated film with some new Cosbaby figures. To be more specific the Pizza Planet Aliens are back and ready to join your collection in the new Extra Large format. Standing at 13.5" tall, a Metallic and Gradient colored Toy Story Alien are here with rotating heads and arms. Each Cosbaby Alien is nicely detailed and showcases their classic space suit design and will be a fun new addition to your Space Station.

The Cosbaby collectibles are fun, and I really enjoy the detail and design that Hot Toys put into each one. The XL versions are massive and if you are Toy Story fans, these Pizza Planet Aliens will be a massive piece to own, and that Gradient design is incredible. Prices and pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors can find all Hot Toys reveals through Sideshow Collectibles right here. Be sure to check out all of the other Disney Cosbaby figures you can own and be sure to watch Lightyear when it hits theaters on June 17, 2022.

"Toy Story – Alien Cosbaby (XL) – This alien from Toy Story is ready to say 'Oooohhhh!' to your collection as a sized-up display! Hot Toys is offering alternative selections for fans of the little alien, features a Metallic Color Version and a Gradient Color Version of Alien Cosbaby (XL) in classic space outfit. Measures approximately 34.5cm with rotatable head and moveable arms design. Rescue the adorable Alien Cosbaby from the claw today."