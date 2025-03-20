Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, rogue one, star wars

Hot Toys Unveils Japan Exclusive 1/6 Star Wars: Rogue One Galen Erso

New Star Wars 1/6th Scale Figure coming soon from Hot Toys as a debut a new Japan Exclusive Galen Erso figure

Galen Erso was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and is the brilliant scientist behind the Empire's deadly Death Star. He was once a reluctant Imperial engineer but escaped only to be forced back to work by Imperial Director Krennic to complete his work. However, he would secretly build a fatal flaw into the Death Star's design: an exhaust port that leads directly to its core. The Rebel Alliance and Luke Skywalker would later exploit this hidden weakness, leading to the weapon's ultimate destruction in Star Wars: A New Hope. Galen Erso is now coming to life as Hot Toys has unveiled their latest exclusive 1/6 scale figure that will also be a Japan Exclusive release.

Outfitted in an Imperial outfit, Galen comes with an impressive head sculpt matching the likeness of Mads Mikkelsen perfectly. He will have a few accessories, including a data disk and a hologram of the Death Star. It is unclear how this Rogue One figure will be released, but Star Wars Celebration takes place in Japan this year, so keep that in mind. A few might even make it now through Sideshow Collectibles, so keep your eyes out for any RSVP notifications.

Star Wars: Rogue One – Galen Erso – Hot Toys & Japan Exclusive

"A brilliant scientist, Galen Erso was coerced into using kyber crystals to enhance energy yields – work his friend Orson Krennic then weaponized to create the Death Star's superlaser. Galen fled to remote Lah'mu with his family, but Krennic tracked him down and forced him to resume his work. Trapped, Galen seeks to build a fatal flaw into the Death Star and reveal it to the Alliance."

Surprise! Hot Toys is making an appearance at the Star Wars Celebration, marking ten years since our last participation in the United States. This year, Hot Toys is returning with an exclusive 1/6th scale Galen Erso figure, available only in Japan with limited 1,500 units. The expertly crafted figure features Mads Mikkelsen's portrayal of Galen Erso from the well-regarded Star Wars movie, Rogue One. It features a highly detailed head sculpt, enhanced by separate rolling eyeballs, showcasing a faithful likeness of the character."

