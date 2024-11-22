Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: marvel, wolverine, x-men

Hot Toys Unveils New Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6 Figure with X-23

Step into the multiverse with Hot Toys as the legendary X-23 is ready to fight for the future of her world with the Merc with a Mouth

X-23 made her big screen debut in 2017 with Logan and was portrayed by Dafne Keen. She is a clone of Wolverine in a secretive program, and Laura Kinney would inherit his mutant abilities with enhanced healing, agility, and adamantium claws. Unlike Logan, she has two in each hand, along with one in each foot, making her a deadly killing machine. She was raised in captivity but was smuggled out, with Logan being sought after to help escort her to freedom, which might be easier said than done. This film and the bond between them were next level, and it was recently revisited with Deadpool & Wolverine, bringing X-23 back as the leader of the Resistance.

Hot Toys has surprised fans by announcing that Laura will be getting her very own 1/6 scale figure based on her appearance in the film. Standing 10.6" tall, X-23 will get a battle sen display base with a Juggernaut helmet along with a remarkable head sculpt of the actress. Hot Toys also included a variety of swappable hands with and without claws, two different hairstyles, a rolling eyeball function, as well as a backpack, and her sunglasses from the Logan film. Pre-orders for Deadpool & Wolverine X-23 are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $265 with a March 2025 release.

Hot Toys – Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6 Figure X-23

"Making an epic return in MCU, X-23 surprises fans with a heartwarming reunion in Deadpool & Wolverine with Logan. By joining forces with other superheroes to confront Cassandra Nova's rule, X-23 shows her incredible power by taking down Juggernaut. Today, in order to expand your Deadpool & Wolverine collection, Hot Toys is excited to present one of The Resistance members, X-23 as 1/6th scale collectible figure."

"Masterfully crafted based on Dafne Keen's appearance as X-23 in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and interchangeable hair sculptures, interchangeable hands with extra bone claw styles, and a skillfully tailored outfit, complete with detailed tall boots, a backpack with a horse-shaped accessory, a pair of sunglasses, and a battle-damaged Juggernaut helmet. The figure also comes with a rocky-themed diorama base to enhance the display."

