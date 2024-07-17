Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Unveils New Star Wars Hologram Darth Maul LED Figurine

New 1/6 scale Hot Toys collectibles have been revealed including a new Hologram Darth Maul statue from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

The collectible features a translucent blue, LED-lit design to emulate Darth Maul's holographic image.

Limited edition with only 1,500 pieces available, exclusive to select markets and likely at Sideshow Collectibles.

No articulation or accessories; USB powered with a projected release in Q4 2024.

Hot Toys continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. A brand new collectible has arrived for their 1/6 scale line, but this one will not be an articulated figure. Darth Sidious has a brand new apprentice as Darth Maul arises with a new hologram collectible. Coming in at roughly 12" inches tall, this version of Darth Maul shows off his first hologram appearance, as seen in The Phantom Menace. Just like on Naboo, Star Wars fans can summon this sinister Sith Lord in glorious translucent blue detail in a static pose. There are no accessories or articulation with this release, but it will feature an LED function to bring the hologram to life. This is something that Hot Toys has not done before, and it would greatly enhance and collectors Star Wars display. This Darth Maul is a Hot Toys Exclusive and will be limited to only select markets, with 1,500 pieces getting released. Fans will most likely be able to find him on Sideshow Collectibles soon with a Q4 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – Darth Maul Hologram Figure

"A deadly, agile Sith Lord trained by the evil Darth Sidious, Darth Maul was a formidable warrior and scheming mastermind. He longed for revenge against the Jedi and was finally unleashed by his Master in an assassination attempt on Queen Amidala on the outskirts of Tatooine. Hot Toys is pleased to present a special 1/6th scale hologram collectible of Darth Maul that is an excellent complement to Star Wars fans' collection! This is a Hot Toys exclusive item with limited quantity of 1,500 units available only in selected markets."

"The collectible is specially developed based on the hologram appearance of Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. It features a translucent blue hologram design, skillfully applied paint application, and USB powered LED light-up function! Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with this Darth Maul hologram collectible."

