Hot Toys Unveils Star Wars: The Clone Wars ARF Trooper and AT-RT Set

The Clone Wars rages on as Hot Toys continues to expand their Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection. The battlefront is getting an upgrade as the AT-RT is deploying into babble in glorious 1/6 scale format. Two versions of this vehicle is getting released with a standard and a deluxe with an added ARF Clone Trooper. This vehicle is no joke as it comes in at a whopping 25″ tall, with the ability to hold one 1/6 scale figure. With plenty of Star Wars: The Clone Wars figures out, fans can now have Anakin, Ahsoka, Captain Rex, and more change the tide of battle.

The vehicle itself will have roughly 16 points of articulation and with incredible detail that brings the walker right off the screen. As for the included ARF Trooper in the deluxe set, he comes with extra hands, a pistol, rifle, binoculars, and the usual stand. He will make a nice addition to any army as well as a fun included figure to show of the AT-RT right out of the box. The single AT-RT is priced at $290, while the ARF Trooper and 501st Legion AT-RT set comes in at $435. Each are expected for a March 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live right here. Stay tuned for more The Clone Wars figures coming soon from Hot Toys to bring the war home and right to your shelves.

War Rages On with Hot Toys Newest Star Wars Release

"While clone troopers were best deployed in large numbers, articulated battlefield armor such as the All Terrain Reconnaissance Transports (AT-RT) walker transformed a single clone trooper into a formidable anti-infantry unit. Designed primarily as a reconnaissance vehicle, this two-legged open-cockpit walker is nonetheless swift and heavily armed, letting a clone trooper cut through battle droids easily. Advanced Recon Force Troopers, also known as ARF Troopers, wore lighter armor for stealth and speed and often rode such walkers into battle."

"Hot Toys is delighted to be expanding its Star Wars collection today and officially presenting the amazing 1/6th scale ARF Trooper & 501st Legion AT-RT Collectible Set inspired by the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series! The ARF Trooper collectible features a set of greatly detailed helmet and armor, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, a pair of binoculars, and a display base. The stunningly crafted 1/6th scale 501st Legion AT-RT stands at approximately 23-64cm tall with the battalion's signature blue paint application and 501 marking with weathering effects, as well as an astonishing range of articulations allowing different display poses. This ARF Trooper & 501st Legion AT-RT collectible set will surely stand out in your clone army collection."

The 1/6th scale ARF Trooper™ Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Advanced Recon Force Trooper in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Newly crafted helmet with detachable antenna and face plates

Finely crafted blue and white colored body armor specially applied with distress effects

Skillfully applied weathering effects on armors, weapons, and accessories

Approximately 30 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of weapons holding hands One (1) pair of grip holding hands One (1) gesture left hand One (1) relax left hand One (1) open right hand



Costume:

One (1) finely crafted Advanced Recon Force Trooper armors

One (1) white belt

One (1) black colored under-suit

One (1) pair of white colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

One (1) binoculars

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

The 1/6th scale 501st Legion AT-RT™ Collectible specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of AT-RT in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Highly-accurate paint application on the mechanical design with specially applied weathering effects

Approximately 23 – 64cm H x 44cm L x 27cm W

Detailed mechanical structure with over 16 points of articulations

Articulated mechanical legs, grip and blaster cannon

Realistic wires