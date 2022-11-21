Hot Toys Unveils Two Avatar: The Way of Water Cosbaby Figures

At long last, Avatar: The Way of Water is almost here, giving fans a very long-awaited sequel. This film has been in the making forever, and it better deliver after all this time. It will be exciting to dive back into the world of the Nav'i and continue to explore the world of Pandora. From the trailers we have seen so far, Avatar: The Way of Water looks like it will be absolutely stunning. It looks like the heroes from the first film are back with Jake Sully and Neytiri and with a family of their own. We are all looking forward to seeing how they have grown over the past decade, and this blue couple will be one of the biggest reasons to see the film.

Hot Toys is already getting ready The Way of Water with a brand new set of Avatar Cosbaby figures. Both Jake Sully and Neytiri are back and ready of action with some adorable, nicely detailed 3" figures. Unlike Funko Pops these little pals are loaded with detail and Hot Toys made sure to capture their alien designs, painting, and added features perfectly. The Cosbaby line really thrives overseas, and these figures will be perfect for the home or office of any Avatar: The Way of Water fan. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but all things Hot Toys can be found right here.

Avatar: The Way of Water Cosbaby Arrive

"The Avatar is back, 13 years apart from the first time appeared before our eyes, Avatar: The Way of Water is going to take your breath away again with its spectacular visuals. To prepare fans for the comeback of the long-awaited blockbuster, Hot Toys is excited to bring you the latest Cosbaby Collectibles inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water featuring Jake Sully Cosbaby (S) and Neytiri Cosbaby (S). Each Cosbaby collectible measures approximately 11.5 cm tall with rotatable head function."

"Jake Sully in the Avatar form is holding an axe on his hand in order to protect his family on Pandora while Neytiri is wearing the signature outfit and accessories in the colorful feathers. Kick start the Avatar: The Way of Water Cosbaby collection and bring them home now!"