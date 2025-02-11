Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: captain Carter, hot toys, marvel, what if

Marvel Studios What If…? Hot Toys – Captain Carter Has The Power

We are returning to the multiverse with Hot Toys once again as we take a closer look at the 1/6 scale Captain Carter figure

The Marvel Studios Multiverse Saga is underway as we start to round things out with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. One of the most significant projects to arrive for this saga was Marvel Studios' What If…?, which reimagined key moments in the MCU. Following the Watcher, fans would explore alternate realities that have been shaped by small yet significant changes. In the first episode, What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?, Peggy Carter takes the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers, altering history. She becomes the legendary Captain Carter, wielding a vibranium shield adorned with the Union Jack, fighting Hydra, and reshaping World War II. Her adventures are legendary, and her Hot Toys 1/6 scale figure is even better, and we have a closer look at her figure thanks to our friends at Sideshow Collectibles.

Captain Carter's story continued beyond the war, leading her to modern times, much like Steve Rogers in the main timeline. Hayley Atwell reprises her role as Peggy Carter, added depth to this reimagining, and Hot Toys has captured her on-screen debut perfectly. Their 1/6 What If…? figures have an almost animated detail, which is fantastic to see and works remarkably well for Captain Carter. Her outfit is made of fabric rather than spandex designs in other figures, like Zombie Hunter Spider-Man, and that was great to see and feel. She comes with her signature shield, a sword, swappable hands, and even two hair pieces. The shield does have its own clip, keeping it snug and secure when posing, along with another clip to allow Marvel fans to pose the shield on her back. While all of these might be a simple selection of accessories, they are all nice additions to the figure, and all she really needs to do is take down Hydra and Infinity Ultron.

Captain Carter was the lifeblood of the Marvel Studios What If…? series and it ended with her sacrifice in Season 3. While there have been some versions of Peggy Carter becoming Captain America in Marvel Comics, there is only one Captain Carter. This figure has been out for quite some time, and he definitely deserves a spot in any Marvel Cinematic Universe collection. From the fabric Union Jack outfit to her animated design, this figure is a masterpiece for the What If…? collection. Hot Toys even took things further and had a companion Hydra Stomper figure for Peggy, which would be quite the display for anyone. Captain Carter stands out as a beautifully designed tribute to one of Marvel's most beloved alternate-universe heroes and a hero who not only saved her world but the multiverse. Collectors can bring home the legendary Captain Carter right now with Sideshow Collectibles.

