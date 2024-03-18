Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Icon Heroes, Zoo Jitsu Fighters

Icon Heroes Enters the Jungle with Zoo Jitsu Fighters with Kickstarter

The Jungle awaits as Icon Heroes is joining the action figure crowdfunding game with Zoo Jitsu Fighters featuring some fierce cats

Icon Heroes is joining in on the crowdfunding action figure game,0 and they are announcing their newest Kickstarter project. Introducing Zoo Jitsu, a new wave of 6″ figures that showcases four iconic jungle cats that have leveled up their skills with Brazilian Ju Jitsu. Fans can unleash the beast with Tiago the Tiger, Paulo the Panther, Chico the Cheetah, and Jairo the Jaguar. Each figure will come with two swappable heads with standard and roaring sculpts and will have roughly 30 points of articulation. Other features will include an articulated tail as well as eight swappable hands, and each jungle cat is featured in a Black Gi outfit.

Icon Heroes has the Zoo Jitsu fighters priced at $30 each, or fans can snag up all four figures for $100. For collectors to fund Zoo Jitsu, $98,000 is needed by April 11, and more unlockable outfits will be available if the goal is met. Icon Heroes has revealed more zoo animals are on the way in the future, with the Stampede Tribe featuring bears, rhinos, hippos, lions, and gorillas all mastering martial arts. Fans can check out the whole Kickstarter project right now, so be sure to see that your collection needs these karate animals.

Icon Heroes Debuts Zoo Jitsu Fighters with Kickstarter

"What are Zoo Jitsu Fighters, you ask? Well, imagine a world where hybrid creatures come to life with powerful mixed martial arts skills. We've infused these extraordinary beings with the techniques and disciplines of many fighting styles, creating an awe-inspiring collection that will take your imagination on an adrenaline-fueled journey."

"Creating action figures is a dream come true for many, but it can also be an expensive process. From tooling costs to production costs and everything in between, the financial burden can sometimes make it difficult for creators to bring their ideas to life. That's where our Kickstarter campaign comes in. We are raising money specifically to finish the tooling and produce these amazing action figures. With your support, we can make this project a reality and bring these incredible characters into your hands."

1/12 scale action figures standing approximately 6 inches tall

Features 30 points of articulation for multiple fighting poses

Includes 2 interchangeable heads

Includes 8 interchangeable hands/paws

Includes movable tail

The first wave includes 4 characters

