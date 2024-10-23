Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: big hero six, disney, disney lorcana

Big Hero 6 Arrives for Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea – Exclusive Reveal

Get ready to explore the Azurite Sea with Disney Lorcana's newest set of card incuding the arrival of Big Hero Six into the game

Article Summary Big Hero 6 joins Disney Lorcana's Azurite Sea set with exciting new cards.

Exclusive reveal of six cards including Hiro, Baymax, and villain Yokai.

Tadashi Hamada debuts with two unique card versions for Sapphire Decks.

Azurite Sea set available Nov 15 at card shops; mass release on Nov 25.

Ravensburger's hit card game, Disney Lorcana, has taken the trading card game world by storm, combining beloved Disney characters with strategic gameplay. As players eagerly await the debut of the game's next set, Azurite Sea, excitement builds with a series of heroic reveals that will please fans. Thanks to our friends at Ravensburger, we have the opportunity to exclusively reveal six new cards from the upcoming Azurite Sea set, all centered around characters from Disney's Big Hero 6! This hit animated film arrived in 2014 and is loosely based on a Marvel Comics series of the same name.

The story takes place in the futuristic city of San Fransokyo and follows the story of a young robotics prodigy, Hiro Hamada. After a personal tragedy, Hiro would soon find and form a unique bond with his late brother, Tadashi Hamada's creation, called Baymax. This inflatable, soft robot designed for healthcare steals the show, but together, they team up with a group of Hiro's friends: Go Go, Wasabi, Honey Lemon, and Fred. They use their skills to form a superhero team to uncover the mystery behind the villain responsible for the tragedy and stop his sinister plan. Now, Big Hero 6 is coming to Disney Lorcana, and of course, Hiro Hamada – Team Leader, kicks off our set of exclusive reveals. Suited up in his hero outfit, he will also be joined by two of his inventions as Item Cards, with the hilarious exceptional of Megabot from the beginning of the film. The Microbots are also making a nice set, and Disney Lorcana players are allowed to have any number of these bad boys in their deck.

Joining him are two versions of Tadashi Hamada, Hiro's older brother, who has always been a key figure for Hiro, Baymax, and the franchise. Tadashi Hamada – Baymax Inventor, is here to add some fun to your Sapphire Deck along with Tadashi Hamada – Giften Roboticist. Our last exclusive Disney Lorcana Azuite Sea card is the sinister Yokai, the mysterious villain of the story. This Scientific Supervillain takes advantage of the Microbots cards, allowing players to play them for free. It is incredible to keep seeing new franchises joining this Disney Trading Card Game, flawlessly blending strategy and the film's rich history. Yokai will surely be a character that Big Hero 6 fans will want in their deck, but be sure to balance it out with Hiro, Tadashi, and Baymex. Azurite Sea hits card shops on November 15 and at mass retailers on November 25.

