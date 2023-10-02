Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys, Gentle Giant | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd, indiana jones, The Matrix

Indiana Jones and The Matrix Get new Statues from Diamond Select Toys

It is that time when a nice new variety of statues has arrived from Diamond Select Toys including a new Indiana Jones statue

Diamond Select Toys is back with even more statues from fans to enhance their collections with as they transport collectors into the worlds of adventure and sci-fi. Things are about to get hairy with a new Indiana Jones Premier Collection Statue statue from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. This mighty release is coming from the Gentle Giant Ltd. at 15" tall and will be limited to only 1,000 pieces. Gentle Giant brings the film's movie poster to life with impressive detail from Indy and his ripped shirt to the ruins behind him. Meanwhile, our second statue has fans plugging back into The Matrix as Morpheus continues Diamond Select Toys growing Matrix Gallery line. Lunging in the air, this Morpheus stands 12" tall and shows off his skills from the program as they fight to save the future. Pre-orders are already live for both, with Indiana Jones at $300 right here and The Matrix at $80 found here, with both set for a Q2 2024 release.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Premier Collection Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Will you dare enter the Temple of Doom? Indiana Jones is seriously considering it in this all-new statue inspired by the legendary sequel's iconic movie poster! Measuring approximately 15 inches tall, this 1/7 scale statue depicts Indy in his torn shirt, holding a whip in front of the vine-draped pillar. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

The Matrix Morpheus Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! There is no spoon! Morpheus rises to battle the Matrix in this second piece in the Matrix Gallery Diorama series! Depicting the resistance fighter leaping from the ground to deliver a deadly attack, this approximately 12-inch sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza!"

