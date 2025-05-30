Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: fantastic four, hasbro

Invisible Woman Joins Fantastic Four: First Steps Marvel Legends

Hasbro has unveiled some new marvelous additions to their popular Marvel Legends line with the debut of Fantastic Four: First Steps

Article Summary

Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm action figure features swappable hands and a force field accessory.

Invisible Woman’s powers and premium articulation are faithfully recreated for collectors and fans alike.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Invisible Woman open May 30, with a Summer 2025 release date.

We are only a little over a month away from witnessing the arrival of the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fantastic Four: First Steps is sure to shake things up as it introduces Marvel's favorite superhero family on the big screen once again, leading to Avengers: Doomsday. Hasbro is bringing something fantastic to their Marvel Legends collection as they unveil new First Steps-inspired figures. Vanessa Kirby plays Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, and is ready to protect her family and the Earth from a gigantic new threat.

After their cosmic mishap, Sue Storm can render herself invisible and generate powerful force fields. Hasbro was sure to not only capture her new Fantastic Four: First Steps suit but also her force field powers with a fun accessory. The Invisible Woman is a nicely detailed figure with a great head sculpt, swappable hands, and an invisible shield accessory. It would not be surprising to see other versions of these Marvel Legends arrive after the film arrives, like a translucent one. Pre-orders for the Fantastic Four: First Steps Invisible Woman arrive today (May 30) at 1 PM EST at most online retailers like Hasbro Pulse with a Summer 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Fantastic Four: First Steps – Invisible Woman

"Storm is a fierce protector of her family and friends. Sue possesses the superhuman ability to turn invisible, allowing her to sneak up on her enemies completely unnoticed. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Invisible Woman action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS."

"This Sue Storm figure wears her Marvel's Invisible Woman suit and is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including an alternate set of hands and attachable shield FX piece. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures, toys, and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

