Iron Man Confronts Winter Soldier with New Civil War Hot Toys Figure

It is time to relive the events of Captain America: Civil War as Hot Toys debuts a brand new exclusive 1:6 scale figure. This time, an exclusive Iron Man has arrived, coming in at 12.8" tall, features 30 points of articulation and showcases the Mark XLVI armor. In celebration of the new Hot Toys Official Flagship store in Shanghai, Iron Man is here to celebrate with this sweet new figure. Iron Man will feature die-cast elements as well as LED functionality with 28 light-up points. The metallic hot rod red shines here, and the armor will have moveable pieces as well as swappable weathered parts. A Civil War diorama base will also be included, along with some thunder accessories for his feet and hands. It is unclear if this version of Iron Man will hit Sideshow Collectibles or only be offered at the new store in Shanghai. Either way, this will be a great figure for your MCU Hall of Armor, and Marvel fans will be able to find him here if offered stateside.

"Stay down. Final warning." – Tony Stark. Faced with intense pressure to submit the Avengers to the authority of the government, Captain America goes underground while Iron Man steps up to accept the new status quo which leads to a clash between the Earth's mightiest heroes in Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War. Celebrating the opening of Hot Toys Official Flagship store in Shanghai, we are excited to introduce fans with the 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark XLVI diecast collectible figure from Captain America: Civil War collection as Hot Toys Exclusive item. Available only in selected markets."

"Beautifully crafted based on the armor suit's as seen in Captain America: Civil War, the figure made in diecast features stunning details and intricate sections of armor highlighting Iron Man's iconic designs, a LED light-up helmeted head, sleek and streamline designed armor, 28 LED light-up points throughout the body including arc reactor, skillfully painted in metallic hotrod red, gold and silver, comes with a pair of real-like thrust fire accessories attachable to feet, and a newly crafted diorama figure stand highlighting a collapsed corner on battlefield to recreate the thrilling scenes from movie. Make sure to include this masterpiece to your Hall of Armors!"

The 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark XLVI Collectible specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark XLVI in Captain America: Civil War

A helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Approximately 32.5cm tall

Body with 30 points of articulation

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor: Metallic red, gold and silver colored painting on the sleek and streamline Mark XLVI armor design 28 LED light-up points throughout parts of the armor (white light, battery operated) One (1) battle damaged chest armor can be detached to reveal interior mechanical design Two (2) styles of interchangeable shoulder armors (regular, missile firing) One (1) pair of attachable forearm missile Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of hands with real-like thrust fire effect attached One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of battle palms with light-up repulsor (white light, battery operated)

Fully deployed air flaps at back of the armor

Articulations on waist armor which allow flexible movement

Accessories:

Two (2) real-like thrust fire accessories (attachable to the figure's feet)

Newly developed diorama figure highlights a collapsed corner on battlefield with movie logo and character nameplate

Artists:

Diorama Figure Base 3D designed by Studio HIVE