Iron Man Recieves A Classic Makeover With Beast Kingdom EAA Figure

Beast Kingdom continues to expand their Marvel lineup of Egg Attack Action figures with their newest high flying hero. Iron Man is back, and this time he is donning his classic red and gold armor as seen in the 1960s. This classic Iron Man armor design is beloved by many Marvel Comics fans, and now they can bring it home. The red and gold colors pop with this figure, and Iron Man is loaded up with high amounts of detail, articulation, swappable parts, and accessories. The figure will feature LED functionality, he will have two swappable hand sets, and two different classic armor face plates.

As for weapons, Beast Kingdom has loaded Iron Man up with flying missile projectile attachments. These as well as the included display stand will be perfect for capturing some high flying action with this Avenger. The EAA-105 Marvel Comics Iron Man Classic Version is priced at $89.99 and set to release in December 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and they can be found located here and be sure to check out other amazing EAA figures coming from Beast Kingdom.

"Iron Man is one of the most recognizable superheroes since the dawn of the MCU. Marvel's iconic red and gold star has been a staple of the both the comics and now the movies for the past 60 years. In the original classic comics from the early 1960's, the character had a much less sleek look with a real focus on showing his power and strength."

"The EAA (Egg Attack Action) series of stylized action figures by Beast Kingdom, are a range of 6-inch renditions of pop-culture characters. With the EAA Classic Iron Man figure, fans can enjoy a recreation of the original comic book design. The conforms of the muscles as well as the look of real iron plates hark back to the golden age of comic books from Stan Lee's tenure at Marvel comics in the 1960's. The hot red and gold coloring is recreated with metallic effects, as well as a light-up led function in the Arc-Reactor chest. Equipped with missile projectiles as well as a branded base, this retro inspired superhero figure is one for collectors of classic Marvel Comic designs!"





EAA-105 Marvel Comics Iron Man Classic Version：