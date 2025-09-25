Alliance Entertainment (AENT) Launch Their Own Previews Catalog Thingy

Posted in: Collectibles, Comics | Tagged: AENT, diamond, previews

Alliance Entertainment, or AENT, was the successful bidder in the Diamond Comic Distributors chapter 11 bankruptcy auction. Instead, the debtors chose the back-up bidders, Universal and Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop. AENT challenged this with the courts, got reinstated as the successful bidder, then withdrew, claiming that the Debtors had not informed them that Wizards Of The Coast was pulling out of Diamond. It is still in litigation, but AENT hired away a number of senior Diamond staff. Now, for the first time, a regular catalogue in the manner of Diamond Previews is being released, just as Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop is closing Previews down. Dubbed Shelf Worthy, it contains merchandise, vinyl, DVDs, games, blind bags and other such items.

Retailers have received the following letter to announce the new catalogue, saying;

"I hope you're doing well! I'm reaching out to share some exciting news and invite you to start receiving emails from Alliance Entertainment (AENT). If you are not familiar with us, Alliance Entertainment is a premier distributor specializing in pop culture collectibles, physical media (like music including Vinyl, DVD's and Video Games), and a wide range of entertainment merchandise. We work with top manufacturers such as Funko, Hasbro, Mattel, Hiya, Kotobukiya and McFarlane, making us a trusted source for retailers seeking to reach fans across North America and beyond. "We are thrilled to announce the release of our brand-new toy and collectable pop culture catalogue, Shelf Worthy, which can be found in its digital version here: Shelf_Worthy_Fall_2025. We would love for you to stay in the loop with all our newest offerings and by opting in to receive emails from us, you'll receive exclusive updates and information from Alliance Entertainment about our latest merchandise and other related emails that should appeal to your business. Joining our Collectibles list is simple: just click the link below and follow the prompt to sign up. It's quick and easy, and you can opt out at any time if you choose."

And so it begins…

