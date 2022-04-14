Donald Duck & Chip n' Dale Limited Statue Debuts at Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has revealed another Disney Master Craft statue is on the way with a new limited edition release. Donald Duck and Chip n'Dale are teaming up with a hilarious silver and bronze painted statue. Donald is getting quite angry as Chip n'Dale makes fun of his stance, and both can be displayed separately if needed. Disney fans are getting an incredible hand-painted and hand-crafted statue this time and while the silver and bronze paint is nice, it would have been nice to see them in full color. However, this statue is limited to 999 giving Donald Duck fans something unique to get ahold of. No price or release date is known for this 14 inch tall statue, but fans will be able to find him here when he finally goes live.

"A coming together of three of Disney's most cherished characters! The short-tempered Donald Duck meets his match with the mischievous Chip 'n'Dale duo! What kind of crazy fun will these three have together? Beast Kingdom, 'The Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly presents the latest Master Craft release of the very finest statues for the serious collector. The MC-013SP is a special, high-end edition of Donald Ducks release, which now includes two fun and crazy little chipmunk brothers Chip 'n'Dale!"

"Presented in a luxurious, hand painted two-tone metal and bronze colours, the statue sees the silver painted Donald wearing his signature sailor costume in the midst of losing his temper. The chipmunk duo however are painted in bronze and look as though they have been rather naughty as they run away from Donald! Both are able to be placed anywhere around the statue, creating any scene that fans would like. Limited to only 999 pieces, this statue is perfect for the high-end collector and is one not to be missed! Order yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"