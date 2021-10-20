Iron Man Enters the Middle Ages with New Beast Kingdom Marvel Figure

Watch out Batman Samurai, there is a new warrior in town as Medieval Knight Iron Man comes in to save the day. Beast Kingdom has just revealed a brand new line of Marvel Comics figures as part of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line. The Middle Ages come to your favorite Marvel superheroes with this incredible detailed 8" figures with 19 points of articulation. Everything kicks off with Iron Man as he gets some new classic knight style armor and Beast Kingdom is offered a standard and deluxe versions. Both version will feature a light-up chest as well as swappable head and hands, detachable wrist blasters, sword and sheath, spear, shield, blaster effects pieces, and a stand.

The Iron Man Deluxe Edition will also adds a jet pack, two shotguns, and more effects pieces. This entire figure is loaded with detail that is quite unique and will be a great series to start collecting. The Medieval Knight Iron Man from Beast Kingdom is set to release in Q2 2022 with the pre-order live right here with the price of $143.99 or $169.99, depending on what version you choose. I am very curious to see what other Marvel Comics heroes and villains will arrive for this line next, who do you want to see?

"The set recreates and combines a classic design, with engravings, and intricate details of yesteryear, with the modern, aggressive looking Iron Man robotic style suit. A unique aesthetic also passed down to the abundant list of accessories, which includes weapons, effects, and an engraved shield to name a few. Under Iron Man's armour, collectors can see real, golden designed chain mail used for the figures suit, just like the original knights wore! An led-light is also there in the same spot of the arc-reactor, this time with intricate detailing on the outside!"

"A comprehensive set of accessories are at the ready for battle as well. A sword, shield, spear and wrist artilleries look as though they are straight out of the Middle Ages! They match with Iron Man's signature hand mounted repulsors, energy effects, as well as a set of energy potions and bombs strapped to his waist as issued by Iron Man's trusty alchemist! Make sure to check out the Deluxe, DAH-046DX version, which in addition to the above accessories also includes a Tony Stark head sculpt, long grass and a jetpack, making this knight 'out of time' ready to dominate any battlefield! A new take on a classic character, this uniquely designed action figure set is for fans of the Iron Man we all love, but with a twist unlike any other. Make sure to order yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

DAH-046 Medieval Knight – Iron Man

DAH designed body, with around 19 points of articulation

Two replaceable head (Full helmet & Opened helmet with face)

Built in light-up LED in chest arc-reactor

Four (4) types of replaceable hands

Long-sword and sheath

Shield

Spear

Two (2) wrist artilleries

Two (2) lightning special effects

DAH-046DX Medieval Knight – Iron Man Deluxe Version

DAH-046

Exposed Iron-Man helmet, with Tony Stark head sculpt

Jet-pack

Set of special long grass effects

Two (2) matchlock firearms (long, short)

Set of energy special effects (for hands and spear)

Set of smoke screen effects

Product Measurements：1/9 Approx. 20.5 cm height

Release Date: Q2, 2022(4-6)