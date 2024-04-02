Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, marvel

Iron Man Goes Gold with Classic Model 01 Marvel Legends Figure

Return to the workshop of Tony Stark as Hasbro has unveiled a new Retro Iron Man Legends wave featuring classic packaging

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Retro Iron Man Legends wave with classic Model 01 in gold.

The Golden Armor suits up with swappable hands and custom effects.

Available Spring 2024, pre-orders start today at 1 PM EST.

Marvel Legends Series celebrates 80 years of Marvel with premium figures.

Tony Stark's workshop is open as Hasbro has unveiled an impressive set of new Marvel Legends figures. This entire wave is inspired by the figures that the Armored Avenger got back in the 90s and will feature a retro card back. The first suit to arrive is a classic as the Model 01 Version III Suit has arrived featuring that signature golden suit. The Golden Armor was modified after Tony's first suit appeared in Marvel Comics Tales of Suspense #40 back in 1963. Hasbro is bringing this suit to life with noticeable upgrades from their previous Avengers 60th Anniversary Grey Armor Model 01 suit.

Despite the added golden shirt, this Golden Armor will come with a classic unmasked Tony Stark head sculpt and will feature swappable hands, smoke effects, and repulsor effects. Whether you're building up your Marvel Legends Iron Man Hall of Armor collection or are assembling the original Avengers, then look no further. Marvel fans will be able to suit up with Tony in Spring 2024, and pre-orders for this release will arrive today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers. Be on the lookout for other suits flying on with this wave, like Model 09 and Model 20 armors.

Assemble the Avengers with Iron Man's Gold Model 01 Armor

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (MODEL 01 – GOLD) – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Spring 2024). When Tony Stark decides that Iron Man needs an outfit upgrade, he faces off against the hypnotic Gargantus wearing golden armor. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (MODEL 01 – GOLD) figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Tales of Suspense comic book."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 4/2 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!