Iron Man Jumps Out of Marvel Comics With New MAFEX Figure

Medicom is cracking open some classic comic books as they debut their next Marvel Comics figure. Tony Stark is back as he dons his iconic and classic Invincible Iron Man suit once again. Standing roughly 6" tall, this comic book version of Iron Man features the retro style red and yellow colors. Three alternate heads are included, with a 2 armored head featuring different eyes and an unmasked Tony Stark sculpt. Tony's arsenal is quite loaded with a nice variety of blast effects, jet skates, and a might Capcom fighter style arm cannon.

This figure is exactly what Marvel Comics Iron Man fans have been waiting for, giving them the right amount of customization options. The Proton Cannon is my favorite part of this figure, adding some so ridiculous that it actually works capturing the power of Tony Stark. Collectors can grab the Marvel MAFEX No.165 Iron Man (Comic Version) for $144.99, with him set to release in June 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and fans will be able to get their orders in right here. Be sure to check out some of the incredible Marvel figures coming to us Medicom with a great variety of X-Men characters coming soon.

"Based on his appearance from the classic Marvel comics, Iron Man makes his return to the MAFEX figure line! He wears his original yellow and red color scheme and features blast effects, his jet skates, the Proton Cannon, and an alternate unhelmeted Tony Stark head."

Product Features

6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the original Marvel comics

Part of the MAFEX figure line

Comic book version

Box Contents

Iron Man figure

Unhelmeted head

2 Alternate helmet faces

4 Blast effects

Pair of jet skates

Proton Cannon

Figure stand