Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, Marvel Legends, Marvel Studios

Iron Man Mark II Marvel Legends Makes A Landing from Hasbro

Hasbro is celebrating the legacy of The Infinity Saga with a new set of Marvel Legends figures featuring heroes of the MCU

A new set of Marvel Legends figures are on the way, capturing the heroes of Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga. One of those new figures is the arrival of Tony Stark as he sets up in his Mark II Armor. Before he added that hot rod red to his armor, he started off simple, with an all silver design. This test suit took his heroics to new levels and was something more slick than the Mark I that was built in a cave. Iron Man is ready for a test run once again with this new Marvel Legends release that features some new accessories. The Mark II armor will come with an extra pair of Hans; two head sculpts, and repulsor effects for flight. Relive the events of Iron Man (2008) with this delightful new Marvel Legends figure that is priced at $24.99. He is set for a test flight in Fall 2023, and pre-orders arrive at 1 PM EST right here and most online retailers.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN MARK II – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). After escaping capture overseas, intrepid inventor Tony Stark built the Mark II Armor: a sleek, nearly invincible suit equipped with powerful Repulsor Blasts and boot boosters for flight. Celebrate the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE and THE INFINITY SAGA with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN MARK II figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Iron Man! Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including Repulsor Blast FX."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 8/31 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!