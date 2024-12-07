Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: iron man, lego, marvel

Iron Man Takes On Red Hulk with New Marvel Set from LEGO

Get ready to add some new bricks to your collection as LEGO has unveiled a brand new set featuring Iron Man and Red Hulk

Article Summary Discover the new LEGO set featuring Iron Man and Red Hulk in an epic Marvel showdown.

Iron Man and Black Panther race to capture Red Hulk with new LEGO vehicles.

Red Hulk's new LEGO minifigure offers a unique design with Thunderbolt's mustache and sunglasses.

Get the Iron Man Car & Black Panther vs. Red Hulk set in January 2025 for $34.99.

The chase is on as LEGO unveils their latest Marvel Comics building set; Iron Man and Black Panther are in pursuit. It is going to take more Ethan, just super suits to catch this big bad as Thunderbolt Ross is on the loose as the Red Hulk! Making his debut in Hulk #1 (2008), General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross is a longtime antagonist of Bruce Banner. He gained his own set of powers after being transformed by A.I.M. and the Intelligence. He gains immense strength and heat-based powers but retains his strategic mind, unlike Banner.

The Red Hulk has been an ally as well as a villain, and his crime spree continues with LEGO with this fun 295-piece set. Iron Man is racing on in with a new spit car, while Black Panther gets his very own aircraft. The Red Hulk figure is brand new, featuring a more slim look than other Hulk LEGO minifigures out there. Red Hulk can even get his signature Thunderbolt mustache and sunglasses with a turn of his head, and that right there is a treat. Marvel collectors will be able to bring home the Iron Man Car & Black Panther vs. Red Hulk set in January 2025 for $34.99.

Iron Man Car & Black Panther vs. Red Hulk

"Iron Man Car & Black Panther vs. Red Hulk (76310) is a high-quality, buildable toy for boys and girls aged 7 and up with a passion for vehicles, Super Heroes and good-vs.-evil battle action. This cool LEGO® set makes a great build-and-play gift for all young Super Heroes, including Marvel fans and kids who enjoy hands-on adventure toys."

"The buildable Iron Man playset comes with Iron Man, Black Panther and Red Hulk minifigures, plus a Dum-E LEGO figure – Iron Man's robot assistant – carrying its trusty fire extinguisher. Iron Man's stylish sports car has 2 stud shooters, an opening cockpit and space for Dum-E and the fire extinguisher. Black Panther's aircraft has 2 stud shooters, adjustable wings, opening cockpit and a control panel. Accessories include a precious vibranium crystal, which inspires imaginative role play when it is stolen by Red Hulk."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!