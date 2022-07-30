Iron Studios Brings X-Men: Age of Apocalypse to Life with En Sabah Nu

At long last, it looks like mutants are starting to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did we see the return of Professor X in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but the X-Men are back for X-Men 97. The year of mutant superiority is starting, and it looks like Iron Studios is even cashing in on one of the most popular Marvel Comics teams once again. We have seen Iron Studios bring the X-Men to life with their impressive Vs. Sentinel 1/10 Art Scale statues. Well, the Multiverse is ever-expanding, and Iron Studios is bringing the world of the Age of Apocalypse to life this time!

This new line of statues will bring back some of your favorite mutant heroes and villains with a new twist. Whether they were a Horseman or an X-Men, Iron Studios is bringing them to your shelves with impressive hand-painted detail. The first mutant En Sabah Nu, aka Apocalypse, kicks off the line, and no one but Apocalypse should start it. Coming in at a whopping 23" tall, 26" wide, and 19" deep, Apocalypse is enlarged and leaps right off the pages of Marvel Comics as his strength, power, and blue hue are displayed perfectly. The X-Men: Age of Apocalypse En Sabah Nu statue is priced at $1,050 and is set for a September 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and stay tuned for more AoA statues as they are revealed.

"Crushing the metal below his feet with strength and weight, over a pedestal made of mechanical artifacts and alien technology, the mighty, giant, and immortal Egyptian mutant gets ready to throw an energy explosion against his opponents, created in the shape of a glowing plasma sphere on his left hand. Capable of changing his size at his will, thanks to his control over the molecular structure, his large body is wrapped by an armor created by the race of cosmic giants known as the Celestials."

"With his back covered by a cape, despite having multiple combat damage, it shows his great power and determination. With his unshakeable strength and will, together with his powers magnified using futuristic technology, Iron Studios bring the statue "Apocalypse BDS – X–Men: Age of Apocalypse – Art Scale 1/10", with the tyrant conqueror enemy of the X-Men, inspired by Marvel's audacious comic book saga from the 1990's where he is the main antagonist."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 23 in (H) x 26 in (W) x 19.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 36.1 lbs

MSRP: USD 999,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2023