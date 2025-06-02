Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Iron Studios Debuts Mirage Studios Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Statue

Iron Studios is back at it as they debut a new and impressive selection of 1/0 statues like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 statue inspired by the original 1984 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic cover

The collectible recreates the gritty Mirage Studios TMNT designs, complete with red bandanas and battle poses

This deluxe edition statue stands 9.4” tall and is priced at $499.99, with pre-orders available now

Iron Studios is known for high-fidelity, detail-rich figures crafted for dedicated TMNT collectors and fans

The cover of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 from Mirage Studios (1984) is a black-and-white icon that launched a cultural phenomenon. Illustrated by co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the first comic cover shows the four turtles, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael, who are perched atop a New York City rooftop. They have their weapons drawn, they are ready for battle, and they feature a sleeker depiction of the turtles, unlike today's designs. The first Mirage Studios Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics captured a more gritty, underground tone, which this cover helped highlight.

Now, Iron Studios is bringing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life by taking collectors back in time with their new Kevin Eastman-inspired 1/10 Art Scale statue. Standing 9.4" tall, that first iconic cover is nicely recreated here with original turtle designs, red bandanas, and gritty expressions. Add some first appearance flavor to your TMNT collection for a mighty $499.99 as pre-orders are already live with a Q1 2026 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Set (Kevin Eastman Ver.) Deluxe

