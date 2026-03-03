Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, tmnt

Iron Studios Debuts New TMNT Unleashed 1/10 Raphael Statue

A new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues is coming soon from Iron Studios including new TMNT Unleashed Art Scales

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. Raphael's fate is brutal and tragic. He is well-known as the hot-headed, fiercely loyal Turtle, who expresses emotion through aggression. In this dystopian tale, he confronts overwhelming Foot Clan forces alone after a near-fatal attack on Master Splinter. However, Raphael is ultimately outnumbered and killed, revealing a darker tale in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories. Iron Studios is now turning back the clock to bring back these shell-shocking heroes with a new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues.

The fury of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is back and comes to life with a brand new collection of Unleashed statues, starting with Raphael. Coming in at 9.4" tall, the statue does not specifically capture one of his film, cartoon, or comic designs. However, all of his iconic features are captured with a bulky design, red bandana, an aggressive expression, and his signature sais. He is displayed leaping over a pizza shop, which is nicely detailed. It is nice to see some new, original TMNT statues from Iron Studios arrive once again, and Raphael is priced at $249.99. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store with a December 2026 release, and stay tuned for the other brothers coming soon.

TMNT Unleashed – Raphael – Iron Studios Art Scale 1/10

"Raphael is the most impulsive member of the team, yet also extremely loyal to his brothers. A specialist in wielding sai (traditional Japanese daggers), Raphael combines agility, strength, and close-combat skills. His red mask and aggressive stance have made him one of the most popular characters in the franchise, representing courage and intensity within the group formed by Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Donatello."

"Produced in polystone by Iron Studios in the Unleashed Art Scale line, the Raphael Statue presents the character in a dynamic, attitude-filled pose, conveying his striking personality. The piece features an excellent level of detail, careful paintwork, and finishing that enhances the textures of the skin, bandana, and gear. Ideal for TMNT fans and collectors, this statue delivers presence and authenticity to the Ninja Turtles universe, making it a standout addition to any collection."

