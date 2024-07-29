Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, x-men

Iron Studios Debuts New X-Men 97' 1/10 Art Scale Statue with Beast

Step int the uncanny world of the X-Men as Iron Studios is back with a new animated statue with the one and only Hank McCoy

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 Art Scale Beast statue inspired by the X-Men 97 animated series.

Beast, aka Hank McCoy, is featured in a battle-ready pose, with cel-shaded deco for a TV-accurate look.

The statue stands 7.2" tall on a Danger Room base and is priced at $159.99, with a Q1 2025 release.

Join the X-Men collection with Beast alongside Rogue, Gambit, Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Wolverine.

Beast, also known as Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, made his first appearance in Marvel Comics back in 1963 with X-Men #1. He was an original member of the mutant team led by Professor Charles Xavier and originally had a more bulky human form with superhuman strength and agility but with large hands and feet. However, Hank experimented on himself, leading to his more iconic blue-furred beastly look. He has had a major role throughout the X-Men comic book, movies, and TV series. Beast even recently returned for the hit animated series on Disney+ X-Men 97', which took the world by storm.

Iron Studios is now adding Beast to their growing X-Men 97' collection of 1/10 Art Scale statues. Standing 7.2" tall, Hank McCoy is featured in a battle-ready position and is placed on an X-Men-themed Danger Room base. Just like the hit cartoon, this statue has a more cel-shaded deco, capturing his look and style right off the TV screen. X-Men's Beast will join Rogue, Gambit, Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Wolverine at Iron Studios, and this statue is priced at $159.99. Pre-orders are already live right on Iron Studios with a Q1 2025 release.

Iron Studios Adds Beast to Their X-Men 97' Collection

"Genius and good-humored, the biochemist mutant hero with blue fur, sharp claws, and long fangs appears in his best form just like in the 90s. Dedicating his physical gifts, skills, and brilliant mind to create a better world for humans and mutants to coexist peacefully, he joined Professor Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters at a young age as one of its first students and a founding member of the X-Men when he was still more physically human."

"However, years later, seeking to soften details of his appearance, he evolved his mutation, growing grey fur all over his body, gaining elven ears, blue fur, elongated canines, claws, heightened senses, and an accelerated healing factor, in addition to superhuman strength, agility, stamina, and speed."

