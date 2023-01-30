Iron Studios Reveals Guillermo del Toro Autographed Pinocchio Statues Iron Studios is back with a new and fantastic assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues like Genet and Pinocchio from the Guillermo del Toro

Iron Studios continues to expand its growing 1/10 Art Scale statue series with another delightful release. This new statue comes from the mind of legendary director Guillermo del Toro from his new stop-motion film Pinocchio. Coming in at 9.8" tall, the latest iterations of Gepeto & Pinocchio come to life right off the screen. Two versions will be offered with a standard and deluxe, both featuring the two together in celebration in incredible detail. For dedicated Guillermo del Toro fans or Pinocchio fans, the deluxe version will be a very limited edition release, with only 55 units released that are all autographed by hand by the director. Both versions are remarkable pieces and will be an excellent addition to any fans growing cinema collection. Pre-orders are live right here for autographed and right here for standard, with both set for a Q3 2023 release.

Iron Studios Brings Gepeto & Pinocchio Together Again

"With simple, dirty, and patched-up clothes, the old carpenter carver finds happiness in the emotional bonds with a wooden child, and even though the child is full of defects in its rustic wooden body filled with patches and nails, the small puppet who came to life by magic smiles while being caught up in the air by the calloused, firm, and affectionate hands of its creator, whom he has a father. With the special Talking Cricket over a twig on the old man's feet, Iron Studios proudly bring their statue "Geppetto & Pinocchio Deluxe – Pinocchio – Art Scale 1/10", inspired by the classic fairytale reinvented in a stop-motion animation made by the established director Guillermo del Toro, and released by the Netflix streaming service."

"A long-standing project at its creative peak presents this classic from children's literature with originality, in a moving adaptation, praised by the critics with 3 nominations to the 80th Golden Globe, winning Best Animated Feature Film. Revealed firsthand during CCXP 2022 and personally approved by Del Toro himself, who is also a big fan and collector, this beautiful statue is already available for Pre-Order. Besides the regular version, Iron Studios bring a very limited edition with only 55 units autographed by hand by the director Guillermo del Toro."