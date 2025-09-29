Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, iron studios

Iron Studios Reveals New Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara Statue

Iron Studios is back with some brand new Art Scale statues including a new 1/10 Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 Katara statue from Avatar: The Last Airbender for collectors.

The detailed statue captures Katara in Southern Water Tribe attire mastering her Waterbending skills.

Hand-painted and standing 7" tall, the Katara collectible is priced at $199.99 with pre-orders now open.

Iron Studios is known for producing highly detailed, officially licensed figures inspired by popular media.

Katara is a central character from the hit Nickelodeon cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender, created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. As a skilled Waterbender from the Southern Water Tribe, Katara begins her journey as one of the last of her kind in the South Pole, where Waterbending was nearly lost. After accidentally discovering Aang, the last Airbender and the long-missing Avatar, she becomes a vital member of Team Avatar to bring balance to the Four Nations.

Katara has returned to help Aang with his Waterbending teachings with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue from Iron Studios. Standing 7" tall, Katara is depicted in her iconic Southern Water Tribe gear as she shows off her impressive moves with translucent sculpted water being displayed around her. A lot of animated detail is captured here, and this will make a must-have statue for any Avatar: The Last Airbender fan. Pre-orders are already live for this hand-painted statue at $199.99 on the Iron Online Store with a June 2026 release date.

Katara – Avatar: The Last Airbender – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

