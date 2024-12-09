Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, nightmare before christmas

Iron Studios Unveils Deluxe Nightmare Before Christmas 1/10 Statue

A new selection of statues are on the way from Iron Studios including the The Nightmare Before Christmas in standard and deluxe

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios' deluxe statue of The Nightmare Before Christmas in stunning 1/10 scale.

Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero come to life against the iconic background of Halloween Town.

The deluxe edition features LED-lit pumpkins and more intricate details for an elevated experience.

Pre-order now for a Q3 2025 release with prices at $799.99 for deluxe, $255 for standard statue.

Iron Studios is back with an exceptional new statue inspired by Tim Burton's stop-motion classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Standing 15" tall, the 1/10 Art Scale statue features Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero set against the film's iconic curved hill. This meticulously crafted piece brings the enchanting world of Halloween Town to life, capturing the essence of a beloved holiday film. Iron Studios will offer two versions of the statue, with Standard and Deluxe versions, with the Standard just featuring Jack pondering his thoughts by himself.

However, things change with the deluxe, which adds Sally by his side, along with his ghost dog Zero, who floats gently in the air. The base of the statue is a detailed depiction of the hill, complete with intricately sculpted pumpkins that will glow with the added LED effect. The eerie elements of The Nightmare Before Christmas are nicely crafted here, featuring Time Burton's signature style as they walk along next to the moon. Pre-orders for this statue are already live for a whopping $799.99 for the deluxe or $255 just for Jack with a. Q3 2025 release.

Nightmare Before Christmas

"Under the light of a full moon in a cemetery, perched on top of a small, curved hill in a dreamlike world inhabited by eerie creatures, grotesque monsters, ghosts, goblins, vampires, werewolves, and witches, stands the slender figure of the Pumpkin King. Elegantly dressed in his traditional black pinstriped tailcoat with a bat-shaped bowtie, he takes his place at the peak of the hill beside his loyal ghost-dog companion. Holding the hand of his beloved, a patchwork figure with blue-toned skin and flowing red hair, he places his right hand over his chest, poetically sharing his dreams."

"Inspired by one of the iconic posters of the film, with a base brimming with scenic details evoking its unique atmosphere, such as Halloween pumpkins, crooked fences, and twisted structures, Iron Studios proudly presents the"Jack and Sally – Nightmare Before Christmas – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10" statue, inspired by the acclaimed animation produced and co-written by the legendary Tim Burton.

