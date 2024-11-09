Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, star wars

Iron Studios Unveils New Star Wars Movie Poster 1/10 Art Scale Statue

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Iron Studios is back with a glorious new 1/10 art scale statue from the Star Wars universe

Statue honors Tom Jung's iconic 1977 Star Wars movie poster.

Features Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in heroic poses.

Available for pre-order at $449.99, releasing in Q3 2025.

Iron Studios is turning back the clock with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring the world of Star Wars. This new statue captures the iconic 1977 Star Wars movie poster that was created by Tom Jung. Man fans can instantly recognize this statue as it captures the epic space-fantasy that fans were originally drawn to. Standing 16" tall, the statue features Luke Skywalker boldly holding up a blade of light with Princess Leia by his side. This is a homage to classic adventure poses from classic pulp novel covers and Luke's blade can be swappable out with his iconic blue lightsaber. A poster like that has captured Star Wars tales of mystery, heroism, and adventure, making it a legendary icon of pop culture that continues to influence the art of sci-fi. Iron Studios has done a remarkable job capturing both Luke and Leia in gorgeous detail here, with flowing white outfits and a space-themed base. This iconic Star Wars statue is priced at $449.99, and pre-orders are already live on the Iron Store with a Q3 2025 release.

Luke and Leia Movie Poster – Star Wars – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10

"Art director, graphic designer, and illustrator Tom Jung is known as the designer for the Style A poster, announcing the release of Star Wars in U.S. movie theaters in 1977. Jung was given a brief of "good versus evil" and provided with a wealth of photos, which ultimately resulted in this iconic work, portraying a stylized Luke Skywalker in a heroic pose, brandishing a glowing Lightsaber above his head, alongside Princess Leia standing below him holding a blaster pistol in her right hand and wearing a flowing white cape behind her."

"With the two central figures on a rocky base featuring the Star Wars logo at the front, Iron Studios proudly presents the statue, "Luke and Leia Movie Poster – Star Wars – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10," capturing in 3D this iconic image from a galaxy far, far away, which continues to move fans around the world!"

