IT: Welcome to Derry Ultimate Blood Pennywise Figure Revealed

Coming to life from the events of IT: Welcome to Derry, NECA has unveiled their new Ultimate Blood Pennywise figure

Figure features a blood-soaked sculpt, three unique head sculpts, and five interchangeable hands.

Pennywise comes with a signature red balloon and collector-friendly window box packaging.

Pre-orders are live now for $41.99, with a Q2 2026 release date for this must-have Pennywise collectible.

IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 has come to an end with a brutal and wicked finale for this impressive spin-off series. In the final battle, the children and a few adults confront Pennywise as Derry descends into chaos, enveloped in fog, with mass disappearances and the entity's power spreading. It is a race to a boundary point near Deadwood, because if Pennywide crosses that line, he is free from his cage and ready to consume fear from around the world. It is now up to our new group of kids to try to re-seal Pennywise's prison, hopefully forcing him back into hibernation.

The finale of IT: Welcome to Derry gave viewers a new look at Pennywise, who has awakened from his bloody slumber early to try to escape. NECA is now bringing this cosmic entity to life with a brand new 7" figure that is ready for a bloody good time. The figure will feature a brand sculpt showcasing his blood-soaked bath, with three different head sculpts to choose from. Pennywise will also come with a variety of swappable hands, a red balloon, and will be packaged in new window packaging showing off artwork from Welcome to Derry. Pre-orders for the latest Ultimate Blood Pennywise from NECA are already live for $41.99 with a Q2 2026 release date.

IT: Welcome to Derry Ultimate Blood Pennywise

"From the twisted world of Stephen King and the HBO series IT: Welcome to Derry, NECA unleashes Ultimate Blood Pennywise! The nightmare-inducing Dancing Clown is back to terrorize Derry—and your shelf—as a fully articulated Ultimate action figure. Standing at 7 inches, Pennywise features gruesome, blood-soaked deco and interchangeable heads and hands. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the IT: Welcome to Derry TV series

Highly articulated

Window box packaging

Box Contents

Pennywise figure

2 Alternate head sculpts

5 Interchangeable hands

Balloon

