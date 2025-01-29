Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Trevi Fountain

Italy Awaits with the New LEGO Architecture Trevi Fountain Set

The craftsmanship of Italian architecture comes to brick form as LEGO has unveiled their latest set with the gorgeous Trevi Fountain

The Trevi Fountain, or Fontana di Trevi, is one of Rome's most iconic landmarks and a masterpiece of Baroque art. Designed by Nicola Salvi and completed by Giuseppe Pannini in 1762, the fountain stands at the junction of three roads (tre vie). This symbolizes the convergence of ancient Roman aqueducts, and LEGO is bringing them to life with a brand new and glorious LEGO Architecture set. The original fountain stands at a mighty 86 feet tall and 161 feet wide, but this bite-size set comes in at 10" tall and 15" wide. The Trevi Fountain depicts Oceanus, the god of water, who is standing on a chariot that is being pulled by sea horses. LEGO now captures the beauty of this landmark with this impressive 1,880-piece set that is packed with even the smallest amount of brick detail. Lovers of history, art, and Italy can save money on a plane ticket and snag up this set instead, as pre-orders are already live for Trevi Fountain for $159.99 and a March 1, 2025 release.

LEGO Architecture Trevi Fountain Set

"Embrace your love of Italian landmarks, history and travel with this collectible LEGO® Architecture Trevi Fountain (21062) Rome memorabilia building set for adults. This nostalgic birthday gift or holiday present immerses you in the history and mythology of the fountain as you build, reimagining sculptures in minifigure form. The model is meant to recreate the experience of viewing the fountain on a sunny day."

"Experience updated building techniques while creating authentic details like the facade of the Palazzo Poli and iconic statues of Oceanus in his shell chariot and Abundance and Health in minifigure form. There's also hippocampi and Tritons in the water, the small 'Lovers' Fountain' off to the side, and a nameplate to complete a spectacular desk display model of the Trevi Fountain."

