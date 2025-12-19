Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

It's a Dark Side Holiday with Hot Toys Star Wars Dueling Darth Vader

Bring home a truly unique collectible this holiday season from Hot Toys with their limited edition Dueling Effect Darth Vader

Looking for the perfect gift for a Star Wars fan this holiday season? The Hot Toys Exclusive Darth Vader (Dueling Effect Version) is a show‑stopping choice that blends iconic cinematic design with high-end collectible craftsmanship. Standing at roughly 13.8" tall, this 1/6 scale figure is part of Hot Toys' renowned Movie Masterpiece line, known for ultra-detailed sculpting, realistic textures, and dynamic poseability. Whether you're revisiting the duels of Obi-Wan Kenobi or Luke Skywalker, this figure features a breathtaking cel-shading design, showcasing that lightsaber-clashing effect. Hot Toys was sure to include the right amount of accessories with swappable hands, his lightsaber, and two swappable red saber blades.

This version of Darth Vader is a Hot Toys Exclusive that is limited to approximately 2,000 units worldwide (with a separate Japan exclusive sleeve limited to 1,000). It was released for the Star Wars Celebration 2025, which took place in Japan this year. Its overseas release would explain one of the more off-putting aspects of the figure's design, specifically its LED effect. Just like most Darth Vader and lightsaber-wielding 1/6 scale figures, the lightsaber and his suit do have a light-up feature. However, this product does not include batteries, which would be easier to transport overseas without issue. This does mean he has a set of wires on his back that need to be connected to a central unit and then plugged in for that full light-up effect.

Despite the issue with the lights, this figure hits all the right notes and is perfect for both new and old collectors. It's a limited edition, making it a rare and thoughtful gift for fans who appreciate exclusivity. Its combination of movie-accurate details, poseability, and cel-shading flair means it's more than just a toy, but a collectible work of art. Whether it's for a longtime collector, a cosplay enthusiast, or someone building a display shelf of cinematic icons, the 1/6 Darth Vader (Dueling Effect Version) figure will surely stand out as a memorable present for the holiday season. Collectors or family members can still purchase one right now through Sideshow Collectibles! Happy Holidays!

