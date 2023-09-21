Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Micheal Jordon, nba, pcs

It's a Slam Dunk with PCS's New Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan Statue

Return to the court with PCS as they unveil a brand new Silver Exclusive statue of the one and only Number 23… Michael Jordan!

Get ready to celebrate the legacy of a true basketball legend with Premium Collectibles Studios latest exclusive masterpiece. The Michael Jordan – Silver Exclusive 1:4 Scale Statue is here that is a stunning tribute to the unparalleled career of the one and only "His Airness." This meticulously crafted statue captures the essence of #23 himself, Michael Jordan, the man who redefined the game of basketball. Coming in at 26" tall, this legend is dressed in his classic Chicago Bulls red uniform as he soars to new heights with an incredible pose and likeness to the icon. Everything comes together with the detailed base featuring the Chicago Bulls logo, Nike Air Jordan I sneakers, and MJ's signature. This version of the 1:4 scale statue will be limited to only 150 pieces and will come with a metal Certificate of Authenticity as well as a statue cleaning kit. NBA fans can find this beauty right here for $693 with a September 2024 release date with payment plans being offered.

Michael Jordan – Silver Exclusive from PCS

"Be true to the game because the game will be true to you." Premium Collectibles Studio presents the Michael Jordan 1:4 Scale Statue, paying homage to the legendary basketball icon who changed the game forever with his record-breaking talent and ambition. This statue reaches new heights with its unmatched detail and a distinctive graphic base, emulating the Chicago Bulls court that Jordan called home for 13 seasons. The base, highlighting both the NBA logo and Jordan's famous number 23, is complete with a recreation of MJ's signature and the Bull's mascot Benny the Bull in a vibrant red and blue color scheme."

"Jordan's likeness is captured in a stunning portrait that just can't be beat as his expression displays the drive and competitive spirit that took him all the way to the top as the Greatest of All Time. With eyes locked on his goal and brows furrowed in full concentration, Jordan's focus is leaps and bounds above the rest. Soaring mid-air with ball in hand, ready to throw it down, Jordan's pose is emblematic of his storied career."

"His highly detailed Chicago Bulls uniform and notorious Nike Air Jordan I sneakers are modeled with realistic textures that stay true to the original designs. There's no competition when it comes to the intricate sculpting and hyper-realistic paint detailing of this piece. The PCS Silver Exclusive edition includes a metal Certificate of Authenticity and a statue cleaning kit. PCS Silver Exclusives also include the chance to win a 1oz silver coin and a Ruby Ticket valued at $100 in PCS loyalty points. Elevate your collection to GOAT status and get a jump on the Michael Jordan 1:4 Scale Statue today!"

