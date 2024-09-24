Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: frankenstein, RSVLTS, Universal Monsters

It's Alive as RSVLTS Debuts A New Universal Monsters Collection

Witness the return of the Universal Monsters as RSLVTS has debuted a brand new spooky, eerie, and terrifying new set of apparel

Article Summary RSVLTS debuts a spooky new apparel collection inspired by classic Universal Monsters for the Spooky Season.

Highlights include the Monstickers button-down with eerie designs and the Silver Scream button-down featuring iconic scenes.

Performance Hoodie with film strip design and reversible Frankenstein Film Crew Bomber add extra horror flair.

Complete your haunted look with The Frightening Four beanie featuring classic monsters like Dracula and Frankenstein.

Get ready for a Monster Mash as RSVLTS is back, and get ready for the Spooky Season once again with a new collection. Modern horror is unique and can easily scare your socks off, but there were monsters before murderous dolls and devils. These black-and-white films changed the landscape of cinema into what it is today, with an impressive array of creations that stole the silver screen. Now, RSVLTS is back as they unleash the original Universal Monsters with a brand-new apparel collection that covers all of their clothing items. This haunted collection will consist of the following:

Monstickers The horrors of the past have arrived for this new Monstickers Button-Down, which adds some spooky design to your wardrobe. A variety of eerie stickers are placed all over this purple shirt with the Bride, Dracula, the Wolf Man, and more to make sure you are the one that goes bump in the night.



Stars of the Silver Scream Bring the Silver Screen to life with this bloody new button-down that adds black, white, and red to your look. Infamous monsters are back, showcasing scenes from various films like The Mummy , Creature from the Black Lagoon , and Frankenstein . Be the star at any Monster Mash with this terrifying release.



Nail Biting Blood-Curdling Horror RSVLTS is also bringing the Universal Monsters to their Performance Hoodie line with a new design. The stars of the Silver Scream are back for some Nail Biting, Blood Curdling Horror with this gray hoodie with a film strip, and the stars that are coming to life. Horror has never looked so good with you in it.



Frankenstein Film Crew Return to 1931 with RSVLTS as witness the horror that would define a generation as it's alive, it's alive! Frankenstein's Monster lives and now you can be part of the crew that brought him to life with a new Reversible Bomber. Show off your Universal Pictures Film Crew side, or unleash your monster on the reversed side.



The Frightening Four The arrival of the Spooky Season means that there is a slight chill in the air, and now RSVLTS has you covered with a new beanie. Some of your favorite monsters have arrived to add some haunted flair to your style, feating Frankenstein's Monster, Dracula, The Bride, and even the Creature. Complete your look with the last piece of this monster outfit.



All of these new Universal Monsters releases are available right now on RSVLTS.com and will be offered in sizes from XS to 4XL. The button-downs feature RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material, which does not fade or shrink and is breathable. Their Bomber and Performance Hoodies are nothing less than spectacular and these spooky new additions are perfect for fans to show off their monster sides this Fall. Be sure to also check out some of RSVLTS' previous Universal Monsters experiments to give new life to your wardrobe! We shall be monsters.

