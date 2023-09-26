Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: hasbro, power rangers, Threezero

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers 1/6 Putty Patrollers Arrive at threezero

Give your 1/6 scale Power Rangers figures from threezero something to punch as they unveil their new Putty Patroller figures

Prepare to face off against some iconic adversaries of the Power Rangers with the all-new 1/6 Putty Patrollers FigZero figures from threezero! Crafted by Rita Repulsa, these foot soldiers have come to life in new stunning detail and fabric elements. Standing tall at 12 inches, the Putty Patrollers have 34 points of articulation and will come with rock blade hands and rocky fists. With threezero's growing line of 1/6 scale Power Rangers figures, the Putty's are a necessary figure for any morphin' display, and it is nice that a lot of love was put into them. Fans will be able to help Rita take over Angle Grove with these bad boys, and they are priced at $99.99 each. FigZero 1/6 Putty Patroller can be found right here with a Q1 2024 release and is best sure to bring home the entire cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to finish the collection.

Power Rangers FigZero 1/6 Putty Patroller

"Introducing the FigZero 1/6 Putty Patroller collectible figure from the iconic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, licensed by Hasbro! Standing at a height of approximately 12 inches (~30cm), this collectible figure brings the menacing Putty Patroller to life in stunning detail, with a weathering effect that enhances its realistic putty-like appearance. With its fully articulated body featuring 34 points of articulation, you can pose and display this figure in a variety of dynamic positions."

"FigZero 1/6 Putty Patroller features a costume made from a combination of fabric and plastic parts, ensuring both authenticity and durability. Every intricate detail, from the distinctive gray rock-like appearance to the unique design elements, is faithfully sculpted with high precision, bringing out the character's formidable presence. Included with FigZero 1/6 Putty Patroller are a range of accessories."

"Equip the figure with the left rock hand blade and the right rock hand fist for a variety of combat poses. The included head sculpt, gloves, belt, and boots complete the outfit, ensuring an accurate representation of the Putty Patroller's distinctive appearance. MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. ©2023 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved."

