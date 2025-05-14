Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, sonic the hedgehog

It's Knuckles vs. Eggman with New LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Set

It is a brick built world out there as LEGO has unveiled a new and impressive selection of sets like a new Sonic the Hedgehog set

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Sonic the Hedgehog set featuring Knuckles vs. Dr. Eggman in his Egg Crusher Mech.

The 350-piece set includes a poseable mech, Chaos Emeralds, and minifigures of Knuckles and Dr. Eggman.

Play features include an opening cockpit, spinning claw, articulated limbs, and a six-stud launcher.

Priced at $44.99, the set launches August 1, 2025, and pairs with other LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets.

Knuckles the Echidna is one of the more iconic characters in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe. First introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Knuckles was the antagonist, but would soon become an ally to Team Sonic. As guardian of the Master Emerald, Knuckles can easily hold his own, and now it is time for him to go toe to toe with Dr. Eggman and his Egg Crusher Mech Set from LEGO. Coming in at 350 pieces, this new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog set features a buildable mech suit for Dr. Egghead which will have an opening cockpit, spinning claw, articulated limbs, and a six stud launcher. Two Chaos Emeralds are included as well as LEGO minifigures for Knuckles and Dr. Eggman, which are always a treat. When built, the mech will stand 6" tall and will pair well with some of LEGO's other Sonic the Hedgehog sets. Knuckles is going solo for this set, which is priced at $44.99 and set to release on August 1, 2025.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog – Knuckles vs. Dr. Eggman Egg Crusher Mech

"Engage Sonic toy fans, boys and girls aged 8 plus with thrilling adventures in this Knuckles vs. Dr. Eggman Egg Crusher Mech (77005) LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ set, full of features and functions. This gift for gamers includes a hands-on posable toy mech with an opening cockpit, rotating 6-stud launcher, a massive spinning claw and articulated limbs for interactive play. 2 characters, Knuckles the Echidna and Dr. Eggman, are ready for role-play fun, plus, there's a hoverboard, a catapult toy with 2 boulders, 3 Gold Rings and 2 Chaos Emeralds."

"Any action-loving kid will be proud to own this gaming toy. The cool Sonic playset works with other LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™ sets in the range (all sold separately), and fans of the Blue Blur will love this play toy featuring their favorite gaming characters. Set contains 350 pieces."

