It's Morphin' Time as the Power Rangers White Ranger Helmet Returns

New rereleases are here from the Morphin Grid as Hasbro unveils the return of popular Power Rangers Lightning Collection

It's Morphin Time, as the legacy of the Power Rangers is back with some brand new Hasbro rereleases. A very popular replica helmet is back as the Mighty Morphin' Power Ranger White Ranger helmet has returned! This popular piece of Morphin history plays a big role in fans' hearts and even more after the passing of JDF. However, his incredible time as Tommy Oliver is not over, as the legendary White Ranger can come to your home once again. Priced at only $79.99, fans can acquire the sought after 1:1 scale replica of the helmet that is already assembled and ready to wear. This helmet was currently selling for roughly $250 from third-party sellers, so it is nice to see it return and at a remarkable price. If you love Tommy Oliver, then reserve one now right here with a January 2024 release. Hopefully, a Green Ranger helmet is on the way to finish off the Mighty Morphin Tommy duo.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection White Ranger Helmet

"Tommy Oliver becomes the White Ranger and rejoins the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, leading them into battle. IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From the Beast Morphers back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating the universe's rich history. Imagine all the action of the Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys sold separately. Subject to availability.) This premium, collectible White Ranger Helmet is full-scale, wearable, and features show-inspired design and detail, making it a great addition to any fan's collection."

Includes: helmet, display stand, and instructions.

This premium Lightning Collection collectible is inspired by Tommy Oliver's iconic White Ranger Helmet from the original Mighty Morphin series

This full-scale helmet features a show-inspired detailed design, paint, and finish for morphinominal display in a Power Rangers collection

This helmet features adjustable straps so it will fit most, making it great to wear for Power Rangers cosplay, role play, or costume

Bring part of the Rangers legacy home with Lightning Collection figures, collectibles, and roleplay items.

