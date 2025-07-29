Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, power rangers

It's Morphin' Time with Playmates Sweet New Power Rangers Morpher

It is Morphin' Time once again as Playmates has kicked off their new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re‑Ignition line. This launch brings the Power Ranger line back to its classic 90s roots with some retro-inspired collectibles, including figures, Dino-Zords, and more. One of which is the all-new Power Morpher, which is a fully interactive collectible that recognizes all five original Power Coins. This bad boy plays over 40 unique sounds with roars, voice lines, and punching sounds as each coin is activated, with a few secret sounds even being featured as well. To make things better, this Power Morpher is only $17, and while the details on this are simple, it is perfect to reignite the legacy of the Power Rangers. Each coin activates a unique phrase, with a clip of the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers theme song also being included. Clip this sleek device on your belt to enhance play, and fans can find this bad boy on Walmart shelves right now as well as online, with an MSRP of $16.99.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition – Power Morpher

"With the activation of their Morpher, the Power Rangers call out the names of their Dinozords to morph into a formidable fighting force! Each Ranger's Power Coin holds the power to transform the normal teenagers into skilled fighters; it enhances their strength, speed, and durability to fight any battle that comes their way."

POWER COINS: The Power Morpher comes with all 5 Power Coins and recognizes each coin to play that Power Ranger's sounds and phrases."

HEAR DINOZORDS: Call on the power of the Dinozords; insert the coin for your Dinozord and hear their call.

ACCESSORIES: The Power Morpher comes with over 40 Sounds and Phrases and includes lights, a belt clip, and a power handle!

CLASSIC: Mighty Morphin Powe Rangers Re-Ignition is a new and improved release of the classic 1993 brand for today's kids!

