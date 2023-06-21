Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, peter pan

It's Off to Neverland with LEGO's New Disney100 Peter Pan & Wendy Set

LEGO is back and celebrating the magic of Disney with some new and impressive sets that featuring iconic characters from over the years

The legendary 100th anniversary of Disney is still here, and LEGO is back with another D100 set. We are flying off to Neverland with this delightful 466-piece set from Disney's Peter Pan. Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and Wendy are taking off and flying past London with this magical diorama. This set captures an iconic moment from Peter Pan as they fly away from their home and soar past London's Big Ben. This set will also introduce some glow-in-the-dark bricks, allowing those night displays to truly stand out. LEGO Minifigures of Peter Pan, Wendy, and Tinkerbell will be included, along with a mini Nana dog piece. Big Ben will stand 5.5 inches tall, and the whole set is placed on a nice displayed base bringing the magic right to your home or office. Celebrate Disney's 100th with a trip to Neverland and LEGO with the Peter Pan & Wendy's Flight Over London set that is priced at $59.99. Get your pixie dust ready as this voyage takes flight in September 2023 and can be seen right here. For more Disney magic, check out LEGO's upcoming Hocus Pocus cottage set seen here.

Peter Pan Comes to LEGO for Disney's 100th Anniversary

"Sky-high adventures await Disney fans aged 10+ with this LEGO® ǀ Disney Peter Pan & Wendy's Flight over London (43232) set. The detailed diorama depicts the iconic flying scene from the classic film, featuring London's Big Ben with 3 glow-in-the-dark clockfaces, a cloud with stars and a glow-in-the-dark moon, a river with bridges and a doghouse. Also included are 3 LEGO ǀ Disney minifigures, a LEGO dog figure and a 100th Anniversary plaque. As they create, kids can enjoy an easy, intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app, zoom in and rotate models in 3D, and track their progress."

"Based on the classic Disney film Peter Pan, this set is made for play and display. It can inspire imaginative adventures and then take pride of place on a shelf once play is done. The set has 3 LEGO ǀ Disney minifigures: Disney's Peter Pan, Wendy and Tinker Bell, plus a Nana LEGO dog figure, and can be a fun gift for adult fans or older kids who want to join the hottest trend."

Endless inspiration – Give a film fan or older kid a gift that looks good on display and inspires imaginative adventures with this LEGO® ǀ Disney Peter Pan & Wendy's Flight over London (43232) set

Creativity in a box – This 466-piece set includes a partial city build with clock tower, 3 LEGO® ǀ Disney minifigures, a LEGO animal figure, 4 glow-in-the-dark elements and play-or-display options

Well-known characters – With Disney's Peter Pan, Wendy and Tinker Bell LEGO® ǀ Disney minifigures, plus a Nana LEGO dog figure, the buildable toy set can inspire kids' boundless role-play adventures

Imaginative gift for ages 10+ – Disney fans with a passion for adventure can dive into creating and displaying this diorama set based on a classic film, making it a fun holiday or birthday gift

Unlimited play – With the partial city measuring over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep, this set is made for endless play or display in kids' (or adults') rooms

