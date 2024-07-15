Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: beetlejuice, NECA

It's Showtime as NECA Unveils Beetlejuice 7" Figure Re-Release

NECA has announced that their Cult Classics Series Beetlejuice 7” figures are back with unexpected figure re-release

Iconic striped suit and red tuxedo versions come with quirky accessories.

Updated figures feature enhanced packaging and 8 points of articulation.

Available for pre-order, these collector's items are set for Oct 2024 at $25.

It's Showtime! Beetlejuice is back as the hit 1988 comedy-fantasy film directed by Tim Burton is getting a long-awaited sequel. The original film starred Michael Keaton as the one and only Beetlejuice, a mischievous and crude ghost who has been summoned by a recently deceased couple, the Maitlands. They seek his help to scare away the Deetz family, who have moved into their former home, but his methods might be more than they bargained for. To get fans ready for the upcoming sequel, NECA has surprised fans with the rerelease of their 7" Cult Classics Series figures. Two versions of Beetlejuice are back with his infamous stripped suit and his red tuxedo. Both versions of this bio-exorcist come with the Handbook for the Recently Deceased, as well as a colored snake. These are reissues, but NECA has enhanced this release by adding a new card back for each figure, which is a plus. If you love Beetlejuice, then these figures are what you are looking for, and they are priced at $25 with pre-orders already live on BBTS and other online retailers with an October 2024 release.

Cult Classics Series Beetlejuice Have Returned from NECA

"A return to NECA's Cult Classics line, featuring your favorite heroes and villains from classic horror, sci-fi, and action movies! NECA is bringing back the beloved 7-inch scale Beetlejuice action figure from the original 1988 Tim Burton movie starring Michael Keaton. This obnoxious freelance "bio-exorcist" is hired to scare away the living but is secretly scheming his way back to life. Wearing Beetlejuice's iconic black and white striped suit, this highly detailed figure features 8 points of articulation and includes snake and Handbook for the Recently Deceased accessories. Comes in classic cardback packaging."

"Wearing Beetlejuice's red tuxedo from the iconic wedding scene, this highly detailed figure features 8 points of articulation and includes snakes and Handbook for the Recently Deceased accessories. Comes in classic cardback packaging."

