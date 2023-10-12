Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego, nintendo

It's Time for Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour with LEGO Animal Crossing

Some New Horizons await as LEGO has debuted a brand new series of video game sets featuring the world of Animal Crossing

All aboard! A new set has been revealed for LEGO's brand new license with the hit Nintendo video game series Animal Crossing. This set is bringing some iconic villagers to life like never before and in brick form. This is not something many companies have done before, as most just focus on the workers of the island, like Tom Nook, K.K. Slider, and Isabelle. However, it is the villagers that really made these games shine, and LEGO is giving fans just that. This next set brings the fan-favorite character Kapp'n back as they take on his Island Boat Tour. Coming in at 233 pieces, Kapp'n finds the villager Marshal on his journey, who is ready to catch some fish. These island sets are completely customizable and are packed with Easter Eggs from the franchise from Bells, Fruits Trees, and even some of the signature tools. It is nice to see Animal Crossing characters like Marshal get some love from LEGO as well as Kapp'n. This Boat Tour set is priced at $29.99, he is set for a March 2024 release, and pre-orders are not live, but the set can be seen here.

LEGO Makes a Splash with Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour

"Inspire girls and boys aged 6+ with the customizable LEGO® Animal Crossing™ Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour (77048). Kids build a deserted island they'll recognize from their favorite video game series, then enjoy hours of fun rebuilding it to keep the role play fresh. Kids' imaginations set sail as they head off with Kapp'n the turtle on his boat to the Animal Crossing-inspired deserted island to meet Marshal the squirrel. As they explore the activity-packed island, they collect the video game's iconic bamboo, go digging for Bells and use the fishing rod to catch some fish to sell."

"After the fun role play, kids get creative rearranging the baseplates to change this building toy's layout. Every element is movable, which leads to limitless customizable fun! Put all the crafting fun of the Animal Crossing video game series into kids' hands. A top birthday gift idea, add this buildable toy to other LEGO Animal Crossing sets to create unlimited play possibilities."

Video game-inspired toy – LEGO® Animal Crossing™ Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour toy transports girls and boys aged 6+ to a scene from the video game series to role-play exploring an island with Marshal

Familiar settings and toy characters – Includes a customizable buildable scene, lots of recognizable features and 2 beloved characters: a Marshal squirrel minifigure and Kapp'n turtle minifigure

Activity-packed deserted island toy – Just like in the video game series, kids can dig for Bells, pick coconuts, collect bamboo, ride in Kapp'n's boat, fish with a fishing rod or catch a hermit crab

Buildable scenes, limitless customization – Kids use their best creative skills to arrange the modular baseplates and toy accessories to create all-new stories for their Animal Crossing™ characters

Animal Crossing™ birthday gift idea – This LEGO® building set makes a fun birthday or holiday gift for creative kids who love the video game series as well as imaginative play

Dimensions – This 233-piece Animal Crossing™ deserted island set measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

