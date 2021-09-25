It's Time for Some Carnage with Iron Studios Newest Marvel Statue

I am stoked for Venom: Let There Be Carnage as it gives me my two favorite Spider-Man villain time back up on the big screen. Woody Harrelson is a wicked actor, and he will bring his psychic nature of Cletus to life like never before. Oddly enough, the live-action Venom series does not have a lot of collectibles with 1 Hot Toys, 1 Marvel Legends, and 2 Funko Pops. However, Iron Studios is adding another collectible to that line up as they reveal their brand new 1/10th Art Scale Carnage statue. Standing 11.8 inches tall, the live action appearance of this red symbiote comes to life as he is posed on rubble with his tendrils in action. Carnage is showcased with an incredible textured sculpt and the new "Venom Veins" deco that the movie introduced. Priced at $199.99, the Venom 2 Carnage statue is set to release between October -December 2022, with pre-orders live and located here.

"Over the rubble of a building, he appears with several limbs in his scarlet body, limbs that are sharp, cutting, and lethal at their ends. The deadly and insane symbiote creature opens its big mouth, like the predator it is, showing its teeth and its grotesque red-black tongue at its adversary. Derived from its form presented in theaters, Iron Studios brings the statue "Carnage – BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Venom: Let There Be Carnage", one of the most dangerous and lethal villains created in the Marvel universe, which hits the big screen as the antagonist of its creator and rival, the anti-hero Venom."

"Created by David Michelinie and Mark Bagley in 1992, Carnage is one of Spider-Man's and Venom's most psychopathic enemies in comics. Firmly believing that law and order are perversions, the insane serial killer, Cletus Kassady, became the host of an alien symbiote, generated by Venom by merging with the investigative journalist Eddie Brock, Venom's host. Upon becoming the creature's host, Kassady uses all of his power and madness to kill indiscriminately, thus becoming Venom's greatest challenge, as he is responsible for this creation. More violent, powerful, and deadly than Venom, Carnage possesses shape-shifting abilities that allow him to design and shape weapons into his body."