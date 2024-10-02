Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: Tamashii Nations, yu gi oh!

It's Time to Duel with the Yu-Gi-Oh! S.H.MonsterArts Dark Magician

Send your enemies to the Shadow Realm as Tamashii Nations debuts their new Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters S.H.MonsterArts Dark Magician

It's time to duel! Tamashii Nation is summoning a new S.H.MonsterArts figure in attack mode. Coming to life from the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game, the Dark Magician has been summoned. As the signature monster of Yugi Muto, the main protagonist, Dark Magician, is one of Yugi's signature monsters, turning the tide of battle. He was first introduced in Yu-Gi-Oh! as a powerful spellcaster with 2500 attack points and used Dark Magic Attack to win the match. Within the anime, Dark Magician even serves as a symbol of Yugi's connection to the Pharaoh and his ancient ties to Egypt.

Now, Tamashii Nations is bringing this legendary dueling monster to life with their popular S.H.MonsterArts line, joining other monsters like Blue Eyes White Dragon. Standing 7.3" tall, Dark Magician will come with two swappable expressions, a variety of hands, extra hair, his signature Magician's Rod, and magic effects to put Kaiba in his place. It is incredible to see these Yu-Gi-Oh monsters joining the MonsterArts line, but they are not cheap, coming in at $94.99. Pre-orders are already live on imported sellers' sites like BBTS with a May 2025 release date.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters S.H.MonsterArts Dark Magician

"The legendary monster Dark Magician, from Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, is joining the S.H.MonsterArts series! The incredible sculpting, movement, and coloring have been thoroughly researched based on the scenes in the show, bringing the legendary duel to life!"

Product Features

Approx. 7.3 inches (18.5cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters anime

Part of the S.H.MonsterArts line

Features premium articulation

Box Contents

Dark Magician figure

4 Pairs of interchangeable hands

2 Optional facial expression parts

Interchangeable hair

Magician's Rod

Black Magical effect parts

Set of black magic circle effect parts

Stand

