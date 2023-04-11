Jabba the Hutt Returns to Hasbro for Return of the Jedi Anniversary Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including the return of Jabba the Hutt

Jabba the Hutt is back at Hasbro and just in time for the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Releasing as part of The Black Series, Jabba will come with Salacious B Crumb, and the new figure showcases him back in his Palace. He will come with a railing and pipe accessory to help capture some of his iconic moments from the Original Trilogy. It looks like Jabba's head will have some moving capabilities, as well as his arms allowing him to hold his pipe. The packaging is a throwback to classic Kenner designs and is necessary when releasing a Return of the Jedi anniversary figure. Hopefully, we will see a Jabba the Hutt rerelease for The Vintage Collection later this year since The Book of Boba Fett Jabba's Throne Room playset is arriving in the Fall. This mighty Star Wars gangster is set for a Fall 2023 release and will be priced at a whopping $89.99. Jabba will be a Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney exclusive, and pre-orders arrive today (April 11, 2023) right here at 1 PM EST.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JABBA THE HUTT & SALACIOUS B. CRUMB – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $89.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Jabba the Hutt was one of the galaxy's most powerful gangsters, with far-reaching influence in both politics and the criminal underworld. Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JABBA THE HUTT & SALACIOUS B. two-pack, featuring classic design and packaging!"

"These premium 6-inch-scale figures are inspired by the characters' appearances in Jabba the Hutt's throne room in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. Fans can display this figure which features premium detail, multiple points of articulation in their collections. Includes 2 figures, railing and pipe entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney."