Jack is Santa with NECA's New The Nightmare Before Christmas Figure

Return to Halloween Town with NECA as they unveil the return of The Nightmare Before Christmas with some brand new Ultimate figures

Article Summary Explore NECA's new line of figures from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Jack Skellington transforms into Santa, capturing holiday magic with detailed figures and accessories.

Pre-order the Ultimate Santa Jack now for $36.99, with a December 2024 release.

Includes swappable heads, hands, candy cane, Santa hat, and collector-friendly packaging.

Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King; in Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas he has been the king of Halloween year after year. However, he grows bored of his repetitive role as the master of scares and searches for something new. While pondering what he could do next, Jack discovers a series of mysterious doors in the woods, one of which leads to Christmas Town, a magical realm filled with joy, snow, and festive spirit. This new world has inspired Jack in a way he has not felt in quite some time, and he decides to take over Christmas and assume the role of Sandy Claws". Jack recruits his Halloween friends to create their own spooky version of Christmas, but of course, Jack needs a new suit to fit the part.

NECA has unveiled that they are bringing Tim Burton's infamous world of The Nightmare Before Christmas to life with some new figures. One of which is Jack as Sandy Claws, featuring him in his red holiday suit with a matching hat and beard. The set will also include some other The Nightmare Before Christmas accessories with two swappable heads, a candy cane, presents, a sack of toys, a picture, and a variety of hands. A lot of detail was put into this figure and it looks like it could come to life right off of the screen. Pre-orders are already here for NECA's The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimate release for $36.99 each with a December 2024 release.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimate Santa Jack

"The frightful and delightful Jack Skellington is determined to bring holiday cheer to the world, but when his good intentions go awry, he learns a tough lesson…to leave Christmas to the real Sandy Claws. Dressed up in his Santa suit, this Ultimate Santa Jack stands approximately 8 inches tall and includes multiple interchangeable heads and hands, sack of toys, wrapped presents, picture frame, candy cane, Santa hat, and a display stand. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with opening front flap."

