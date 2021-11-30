Jack Nicholson's Joker Returns with Beast Kingdom Batman 89' Figure

A legendary and twisted version of the Joker is back as Beast Kingdom reveals their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Coming out of Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film, Jack Nicholson reprises his role with this incredible action figure. Standing at roughly 8 inches tall, the Joker will have 20 points of articulation and a nice set of swappable parts. Two expressions of Joker are included with grinning and laughing to capture deadly scenes from the Batman film. The Clown Prince of Crime will also have a fully tailored suit and come with seven swappable hands, as well as a megaphone, dentures, flag pistol, and his cane. Beast Kingdom outdid themselves this time around, and he will be a great companion piece with the 1989 Batman figure that is also on the way. No price or pre-order information is known, but he is set to release between July – September 2022, and he will be found here when live.

"A cult classic, 1989 saw the unleashing of Tim Burton's 'Batman' to moviegoers who were until then only used to the camp 1960's television shows. A new dark and otherworldly take on the character introduced fans to a new arch-nemesis in Jack Nicholson's Joker! His wild and manic depiction of the character quickly won him applause and cemented this version as one of the most iconic Jokers in cinematic history."

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly enters the world of Tim Burton's Batman with the release of a highly articulable DAH-032 Batman 1989 Joker. An action figure ready for the ultimate in posing possibilities with its 20 points of articulation, the Joker's diverse yet scary grin is on full display, with two replaceable head sculpts. With an attention to detail, every element of the 1989 Joker is recreated using a full body suit made of real fabric as well as a set of seven replaceable hands. Included in the set are also some of the Joker's most iconic accessories, such as the flag pistol, megaphone, dentures and more."

DAH designed figure, with around 20 points of articulation

Two (2) head sculpts (Regular, laughing)

Seven (7) pairs of replacement hands (Fist, open, relaxed, gripping, signature + two card playing)

Accessories: Blower hat, flag pistol, dentures, megaphone, walkie-talkie, remote control, purple spray

Real fabric clothing: Purple coat, purple suit jacket, green vest, orange shirt, green scarf, check trousers