Jada Toys Gets Spicy with New Flamin' Hot Cheetos Chester Cheetah

A spicy new and exclusive Jada Toys release is on the way as they debut their newest Cheetos figure featuring Chester Cheetah

Article Summary New Jada Toys release: Flamin' Hot Cheetos themed Chester Cheetah action figure.

Limited edition, glow-in-the-dark figure with interchangeable parts.

San Diego Comic Con 2024 exclusive, also available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

Adds a spicy touch to collections, targeting fans of Chester Cheetah and Cheetos.

It is time to turn up the heat as Jada toys and vehicles their latest Cheetos Chester Cheetah action figure. This marks the second Chester Cheetah to arrive in the line, and this one is getting a spicy new deco to bring the world of Flamin' Hot Cheetos to life. Coming in at 6 inches tall, this cheesy cheetah is packed with a brand new hot and spicy glow in the dark deco to light up the night and your tastebuds. He will come with a nice assortment of cheesy accessories like two swappable hands and a secondary head, as well as some themed Cheetos accessories like his own bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and a realistic-sized Cheeto for even more cheesy fun. This limited edition figure will be a San Diego Comic-Con 2024 exclusive from Jada Toys and will be offered directly at the show to attendees. For fans who are not attending, this spicy cheetah will be offered for pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with an August 2024 release. It ain't easy being cheesy…

Cheetos Chester Cheetah Flamin' Hot Glow-in-the-Dark

Cheetos Chester Cheetah Flamin' Hot Glow-in-the-Dark 6-Inch Action Figure:

Glow-in-the-Dark Chester Cheetah!

Fully articulated and 6-inches tall.

Comes with a Flamin' Hot Cheeto accessory and more.

Spice up your collection with the limited edition Chester!

"From your favorite crunchy snack line, Cheetos, comes the iconic Chester Cheetah with hot and spicy glow-in-the-dark deco! This Cheetos Chester Cheetah Flamin' Hot Glow-in-the-Dark 6-Inch Action Figure features stylish kicks, sleek shades, and paws covered in Cheetle (Cheeto dust – from all the obvious munching)! Accessories include a realistic-sized Cheeto, a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, 2x alternate hands, and an alternate head. This fully articulated action figure comes in unique Flamin' Hot Cheetos packaging. Remember, it's not easy being cheesy! Ages 13 and up."

