Captain America Gets An Iron Man Upgrade With Sentinel

Captain America gets an upgrade as he joins the Fighting Armor Marvel figure series from Sentinel. It seems that Central is continuing there a Marvel Comics fighting armor six scale figure line that showcased figures with a mix of plastic and small amounts of die-cast metal. We have already seen some amazing figures be released so far with Iron Man and Iron Spider and now it's time for our favorite star-spangled hero. Getting some upgrades from Tony Stark, Captain America's costume is now an Iron Man styled suit. However, this design does not impact articulation as it is still quite flexible as it tries to stay true to the human body. Captain America will have his trusty shield as an accessory which can be equipped to his hand and his back. There will be repulsor designs on his hands too but there will be no added effect accessories. Iron Patriot vibes live deep within this design and will be a fun collectible for both Iron Man and Captain America fans.

The Fighting Armor Marvel series from Sentinel features a very unique concept. It adds that what if element to your collection and will be great figures to have and display. The Marvel Comics Fighting Armor Captain America will be priced at roughly $88. He is set to release in April 2021 and pre-orders are already live in fans can find them located here. Make sure you check out the already announced Iron Spider and Iron Man figures to also finish your set.

"What if… Tony Stark integrates each of the Avengers' super power into an armor? Mitsunari Otenfu handles design and rearrangement while Hiroyuki Komatsubara manages prototype making and project direction. "Captain America" comes as the third character of a whole new action figure series "Fighting Armor" by Sentinel! In this innovative series, the human body will be covered in a "suit" while each joint point is carefully designed in pursuit of articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body. Die-cast is used in various parts to reproduce sense of heaviness and clear parts are used in eyes and chest for high-end feeling. The shield can be handheld or equipped on the back. An adjustable display stand is also included for aerial poses."

Official Retail Price: USD $88.00 • Our Special Price: USD $83.00 Pre-order discounted price

Release Date: April, 2021

Only Ships to: HK, Macau, Taiwan and U.S.

Size: Approx. 165mm

Materials: ABS, ATBC-PVC, POM, PP, Diecast

Accessories: Main body, Shield, Shield connect part, Hand Parts (LR) x3, Display stand

Packing: W190 x D70 x H210mm