Harry Potter Microscale Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops Revealed by LEGO

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including Harry Potter Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops

Article Summary Discover LEGO's new Harry Potter Diagon Alley set with 2,750 pieces, launching January 2025.

Recreate iconic Diagon Alley shops like Ollivanders, Gringotts, and Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes.

The set features a 34.5" long street design and includes 12 detailed microfigures.

Step into a magical LEGO world with intricate details and hidden Easter eggs in every corner.

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with LEGO as they unveil their newest microscale set. Diagon Alley is a bustling and magical shopping district that was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. It is hidden from the view of Muggles and can be accessed through the Leaky Cauldron pub in London. The cobbled street is home to various enchanting shops, including Ollivanders Wand Shop, Flourish and Blotts bookstore, and the Gringotts Wizarding Bank. Aspiring witches and wizards visit to purchase school supplies for Hogwarts, which includes robes, potions, books, cauldrons, and pets.

LEGO is now bringing this magical world to life with their new Harry Potter Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops that come in at 2,750 pieces. Measuring 34.5" long, this display model recreates the iconic stores as one long row or 2-sided street design. LEGO has also included 12 micro figures for this set to add some life to the set, which features elements from all of the films. Diagon Alley is set to arrive on January 1, 2025, and pre-orders are already live through LEGO for $199.99.

LEGO Harry Potter – Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops

"Escape to a magical world with this intricately detailed, microscale LEGO® Harry Potter™ display model of the Diagon Alley™ wizarding shops (76444). This LEGO brick-built wizard set invites adult fans of Harry Potter fantasy adventures to recreate iconic Diagon Alley stores, including Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes™, Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlor, Ollivanders™, Mr. Mulpepper's Apothecary, plus Gringotts™ Wizarding Bank, the Leaky Cauldron and The Daily Prophet HQ. Each building has instantly recognizable exterior details and contains delightful Easter eggs inside."

12 LEGO® Harry Potter™ microfigures – Harry Potter, Ron Weasley™, Hermione Granger™, Fred Weasley, George Weasley, Lavender Brown, Ginny Weasley™, Draco Malfoy™, Narcissa Malfoy, Mr. Borgin and more

Mini Diagon Alley™ stores – Create microscale versions of iconic places such as Eeylops Owl Emporium, Gringotts™ Wizarding Bank, the Leaky Cauldron and The Daily Prophet HQ, plus the Knight Bus™

